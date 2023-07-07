Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Flipkart to Distribute Axis Bank Personal Loans of Up to Rs. 5 Lakh Amid RBI Concerns on Unsecured Lending

Flipkart to Distribute Axis Bank Personal Loans of Up to Rs. 5 Lakh Amid RBI Concerns on Unsecured Lending

The e-commerce platform already offers financing avenues like Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), EMI, and Co-branded Credit Cards.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 7 July 2023 16:41 IST
Flipkart to Distribute Axis Bank Personal Loans of Up to Rs. 5 Lakh Amid RBI Concerns on Unsecured Lending

Walmart-owned Flipkart has 450 million customers

Highlights
  • Flipkart already offers financing avenues like Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL)
  • It also offers EMI, and Co-branded Credit to support buyers
  • Customers will be able to get loan approvals in 30 seconds

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Friday announced that it will be distributing Axis Bank's personal loans on the e-commerce platform.

The platform, which has 450 million customers, will be distributing loans of up to Rs 5 lakh which can be repaid in up to three years, it said in a statement.

The announcement comes amid reports of RBI's concerns on the high growth in the more riskier unsecured lending segment like personal loans and credit cards.

“As Indian consumers continue to evolve, an increasing aspiration exists to enhance their lifestyles,” the Flipkart statement said.

The facility in tie-up with the third largest private sector lender will empower customers with increased purchasing power, it added.

Flipkart's senior vice president for fintech and payments group, Dheeraj Aneja said the e-commerce platform already offers financing avenues like Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), Equated Monthly Installments (EMI), and Co-branded Credit Cards to support buyers.

“Our focus is to enable credit and enhance purchasing power by granting access to liquidity precisely when needed. These financial solutions cater to the evolving demands of consumers, offering greater flexibility and convenience throughout their purchasing journeys,” Aneja added.

Axis Bank's president and head of digital business and transformation, Sameer Shetty, said the bank will be able to offer lending to a wider spectrum of customers through the partnership.

Customers will be able to get loan approvals in 30 seconds under the partnership, the statement said.

E-commerce giants like Flipkart and Amazon came under the government's scanner last month when center took a serious note of 'dark patterns' and asked e-commerce firms to create a self-regulatory framework to stop such practices.

Dark patterns refer to practices that deliberately exploit the consumers on the internet, like adding items to a shopping cart even though a user has not opted for it, changing the price of a product at the time of checking out or even creating a false sense of urgency to advance a buying decision. 

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Walmart, Flipkart, Amazon
China Unveils Its Own Open-Source Operating System for Computers to Rival Windows, MacOS

Related Stories

Flipkart to Distribute Axis Bank Personal Loans of Up to Rs. 5 Lakh Amid RBI Concerns on Unsecured Lending
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Foldable May Launch as 'OnePlus Open': Check Details
  2. Nothing Phone 2 to Be Available for Offline Purchase in India in This City
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Price in India, Specifications Tipped; Spotted on Geekbench
  4. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G Series Reportedly Listed Online; Price in India Leaked
  6. Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G First Impressions: Stepping on Familiar Toes
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Pre-Reservations Begin in India
  8. Realme Narzo 60 5G First Impressions: Enough of an Upgrade?
  9. Threads Adds 50 Million Users a Day After Meta Launches 'Twitter Killer'
  10. We Might Not See Google's First Fully Custom Pixel Chip Until 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. IT Rules on Fake News: Bombay Court Says Important to Know Boundaries, Limits of Words
  2. MasterChef India Auditions Are Now Open for the Next Season, Register Through the Sony Liv App
  3. Kaya Scodelario Joins Cast of Netflix Limited Series 'Senna'
  4. Diablo IV Season 1 Release Date Set for July 20: Malignant Quest Line, Broken Builds, More
  5. Nothing Phone 2 Will Be Available for Offline Purchase in India via Nothing Drop Pop-Up Store
  6. Flipkart to Distribute Axis Bank Personal Loans of Up to Rs. 5 Lakh Amid RBI Concerns on Unsecured Lending
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE With Exynos 2200 SoC Spotted on Geekbench: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G With Exynos 1280 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. China Unveils Its Own Open-Source Operating System for Computers to Rival Windows, MacOS
  10. Lightning Labs Announces AI Toolkit That Can Hold, Process Transactions in Bitcoin
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.