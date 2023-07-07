Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event is confirmed to take place on July 26 in South Korea. Samsung is yet to confirm the final moniker of the next-generation Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones, but it is expected to take wraps off the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 at the event. As excitement builds for the Unpacked event, the company has started accepting pre-reservations for the fifth iteration of foldable phones in India on Thursday (July 6). Both Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Samsung has begun its reservation process for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 through the company's India website. Interested customers can pre-reserve the upcoming foldable handsets by paying Rs. 1,999 on Samsung.com, Amazon, and Flipkart to grab the handsets at the earliest. Pre-orders can be also placed via Samsung's Exclusive Stores and leading retail outlets across the country.

Users pre-ordering the smartphones are promised to receive benefits worth Rs. 5,000 on the purchase of new foldable handsets and are also eligible to get two percent loyalty points with the Samsung Shop app. The company is also providing five percent discount for customers purchasing two or more products together. The page, however, doesn't include the exact monikers of the smartphones. Users can also pre-reserve the next Galaxy Watch and also the upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 series tablets.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will begin at 4:30pm IST on July 26 in Seoul. It will be streamed live via the company's website and YouTube channel. Samsung hasn't detailed how many products it will unveil at the event, but it has teased the release of Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a tagline "Join the flip side".

With countless leaks and rumours, we now have an idea of what to expect from the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. They could debut with One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13 and are said to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 could ship with a 4,400mAh battery, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could pack a 3,700mAh battery.

The company would be also showing off Galaxy Tab S9 series tablets, and Galaxy Watch 6 alongside the foldable. We expect to see new teasers by Samsung in the coming days.

