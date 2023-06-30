Oppo Reno 10 5G series is expected to launch in India soon, but ahead of its official release, pricing of the phones has been tipped online. The flagship handsets are expected to start from Rs. 30,000 in the country. The latest Reno 10 series comprising the Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+ were launched in China in May. In India, the handsets will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The Indian variant of Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is teased to run on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Known tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has leaked the pricing details of the Oppo Reno 10 series on Twitter. According to the tipster, the price of the Oppo Reno 10 will start at around Rs. 30,000 in India. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro, on the other hand, could cost Rs. 40,000 for the base RAM and storage variant. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+, being the most premium option in the new series, is said to come with an initial price tag of Rs. 50,000.

In China, the Oppo Reno 10 5G price starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Whereas, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G's price has been set at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,000) for the base 16GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G has a starting price tag of CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the base 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Flipkart and Oppo have a dedicated microsite teasing the specifications of the Oppo Reno 10 5G series. The exact launch date is yet to be confirmed, but it is anticipated to go official in mid-July. The Indian variant of Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G will have a 64-megapixel telephoto portrait camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 wide-angle camera. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats.

The Indian variant of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is confirmed to run on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

