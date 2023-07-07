Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Nothing Ear 2 Black Colour Variant Launched in India; to Go on Sale Starting July 21

Nothing Ear 2 Black Colour Variant Launched in India; to Go on Sale Starting July 21

Nothing Ear 2 black variant will be available for pre-order from July 11 to July 20.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 July 2023 11:35 IST
Nothing Ear 2 Black Colour Variant Launched in India; to Go on Sale Starting July 21

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Ear 2 is now available in a black colour variant

Highlights
  • Nothing Ear 2 offer up to 40dB of active noise cancellation
  • The black variant will go on sale in India on July 21 via Flipkart
  • Nothing Ear 2 charging has an IP55 rating, the earbuds have IP54

Nothing Ear 2 was launched in India in March this year as a successor to the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds. Initially, the earbuds were launched only in a white colour option. A recent leak suggested that the company will introduce the earbuds in a black colour variant and soon after Nothing itself unveiled the black Nothing Ear 2. According to the specifications listed by the company, the black variant is identical to its white counterpart and indeed, the only thing setting them apart is the colour of the earbuds and the charging case. The earbuds will be available for purchase in the country later this month. 

Nothing Ear 2 price in India, availability

The Nothing Ear 2 are now available in two colour variants - black and white. Both variants are listed at a price of Rs. 9,999 in India. The black variant will go on sale in the country starting July 21 via Flipkart. However, preorders for the new colour options will be open from July 11 to July 20.

As per Nothing company, existing Nothing Ear 2 users will be able to access the Advanced Equaliser and Noise Reduction features through the Nothing X app starting July 6.

Nothing Ear 2 specifications, features

Nothing's Ear 2 offer up to 40dB of active noise cancellation and come equipped with an 11.6mm custom driver that claims to offer a powerful base and clear sound experience. Each bud has three AI-backed microphones and is responsive to touch controls that allow users to have easy control of the earbuds. With one tap, users can pause or play music and can answer or end calls. Two successive taps allow users to skip ahead on their playlist or decline a call, while three taps let them skip back on the playlist. To switch from Active Noise Cancellation to Transparency Mode or vice versa, users need to press and hold either of the buds. 

The Transparency Mode allows environmental noise to flow in, giving users the ability to be aware of their surrounding while using the earbuds anytime they choose to do so. The Personal Sound Profile feature allows users to personalise their sound experience and is accompanied by a Clear Voice Technology, which claims to provide improved wind-proof and crowd-proof sound. 

Nothing Ear 2 support Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity, and while the earbuds come with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, the charging case has an IP55 rating. The earbuds are said to offer a total battery life of up to 36 hours with the charging case, which packs a 485mAh battery, and each individual bud is backed by a 33mAh battery.

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nothing Ear 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Nothing Ear 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks great, comfortable fit
  • Improved controls
  • Decent battery life despite smaller charging case
  • LHDC codec support, Bluetooth 5.3
  • Very good app
  • Detailed, fun sound
  • Bad
  • Needs the Nothing Phone 1 for optimal performance
  • Underwhelming ANC
Read detailed Nothing Ear 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Ear 2, Nothing Ear 2 price in India, Nothing Ear 2 Specifications, Nothing Ear 2 Colour options, Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
How to Configure and Mute Threads Notifications on Your Android Smartphone
Punjab National Bank Launches its Virtual Branch in the Metaverse: Details

Related Stories

Nothing Ear 2 Black Colour Variant Launched in India; to Go on Sale Starting July 21
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Price in India, Specifications Tipped; Spotted on Geekbench
  2. Honor X50 With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Launched at This Price
  3. Threads Adds 50 Million Users a Day After Meta Launches 'Twitter Killer'
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With Snapdragon 888 SoC India Launch Date, Price Leaked
  5. Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G First Impressions: Stepping on Familiar Toes
  6. OnePlus Foldable May Launch as 'OnePlus Open': Check Details
  7. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G Series Reportedly Listed Online; Price in India Leaked
  8. Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G Now Available in India at This Price
  9. Nothing Ear 2 Black Colour Variant Debuts in India: See Design, Price
  10. Realme Narzo 60 5G Series With Up to 1TB Storage Debut in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Lightning Labs Announces AI Toolkit That Can Hold, Process Transactions in Bitcoin
  2. Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC Now Available in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G With Snapdragon 888 SoC Tipped to Debut in India on July 10; Price Leaked
  4. Blind, Starring Sonam Kapoor, Is Now Available to Stream on JioCinema
  5. OnePlus Foldable Smartphone Could Launch With ‘OnePlus Open’ Moniker: Details
  6. Apple’s Untitled F1 Movie Starring Brad Pitt to Begin Filming at British Grand Prix
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Pre-Reservations Begin in India: All Details
  8. Nothing Ear 2 Black Colour Variant Launched in India; to Go on Sale Starting July 21
  9. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Advance Booking Now Open in India: BookMyShow, PayTM
  10. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Hangs Onto $30,000 Mark as Ether, Other Altcoins Incur Price Dips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.