Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Laptop With Two 13.3-Inch 2.8K OLED Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i runs on the Intel Evo platform with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 July 2023 19:04 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i comes in a Tidal Teal shade

Highlights
  • Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is a dual screen laptop
  • The laptop sports a full-HD IR RGB Webcam
  • Lenovo Yoga Book 9i runs on Intel Evo platform

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i has been launched in India today (July 25). The latest dual-screen laptop by the Hong Kong-headquartered company is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core processor and features 13.3-inch OLED touch displays with 2.8K resolution. The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i runs on Intel's Evo platform and includes quad speakers with Dolby Atmos technology. It sports the latest connectivity options including Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4 and comes with different accessories like a folio stand and a detachable Bluetooth keyboard. The Yoga Book 9i is backed by a four-cell 80Whr battery.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i price in India and availability

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i's price in India starts at Rs. 2,24,999. The laptop comes in a Tidal Teal shade and is currently available for pre-booking through the company website. Lenovo is offering up to Rs. 10,000 cashback on purchases made through select credit cards. Also, buyers can avail of a product exchange bonus of up to Rs. 10,000 while swapping their old laptops with the new model.

To recall, the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i was launched globally during CES 2023 at a starting price of $2,099.99 (roughly Rs. 1,75,000).

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i specifications

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is a dual-screen laptop with two OLED displays attached with a central hinge. This foldable screen would allow users to do multiple things simultaneously with five-finger motion. The laptop runs on Windows 11 and features two 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED PureSight displays with a 60Hz refresh rate, HDR certification, and Dolby Vision support. The displays are rated to deliver 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut and 16:10 aspect ratio. The laptops ship with a folio stand that let users switch between laptop and tablet modes.

lenovo yogabook 9i inline Yoga Book 9i

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i runs on the Intel Evo platform with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, coupled with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. It packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and you will get up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. The laptop features two 2W speakers and two 1W Bowers and Wilkins speakers with Dolby Atmos audio.

Further, the laptop sports a full-HD IR RGB Webcam with Privacy Shutter. Besides the folio stand, Lenovo has bundled accessories including a detachable Bluetooth keyboard and a stylus with the Yoga Book 9i.The laptop features three USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 and offers up to Bluetooth 5.2 and up to Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Lenovo's Yoga Book 9i houses a four-cell 80Whr battery that is claimed to provide up to 10 hours of battery life with dual-screen usage on a single charge. It is said to deliver up to 14 hours of playback time while using a single display.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
