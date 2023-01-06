Technology News
CES 2023: Lenovo Unveils Yoga Book 9i, ThinkBook Plus Twist Dual-Screen Laptops, More Premium Devices

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist sports a 12-inch e-Ink cover display.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 January 2023 15:01 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i features two 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED PureSight displays

Highlights
  • ThinkCentre neo 50q Gen 4 sports air vents hidden in the front bezel
  • The Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i comes with noise cancellation, background blur
  • Lenovo AIO 9i gets a dedicated Nvidia GeForce next-gen desktop GPU

Lenovo unveiled several new products at CES 2023 on Thursday, including the Yoga Book 9i dual-screen laptop. It also revealed the ThinkBook Plus Twist laptop, which comes with a normal OLED display and a 12-inch e-Ink display on the cover. Lenovo will also be bringing refreshed Yoga 9i, Yoga Slim 7i Carbon, and Yoga 6 laptops in 2023. The new Yoga Slim 6i was also announced at the event. The Lenovo AIO 9i and ThinkCentre neo 50q Gen 4 compact desktop have also been added to its lineup, slated to arrive later this year.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i comes with two 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED PureSight displays with a 60Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. The dual-screen design offers multi-mode functionality for increased multi-tasking and entertainment options. This laptop comes with a folio stand allowing users to seamlessly switch between laptop, tablet, or tent modes. The Yoga Book 9i is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, coupled with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. There can be up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It is equipped with quad speakers and a full-HD IR webcam. Its 80Wh battery is claimed to provide up to 10 hours of dual-screen playback support.

The Yoga Book 9i will begin at $2,099.99 (roughly Rs. 1,75,000) and is expected to be available from June 2023.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist

This dual-screen laptop gets a 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED display with narrow-bezels, touch support, and twist hinge. There is also a 12-inch e-Ink cover display with a 12Hz refresh rate and touch glass. The ThinkBook Plus Twist can be used either in clamshell format or tablet format; both modes can support either the OLED screen or the e-Ink display. The e-Ink display is said to reduce eye strain during long periods of use, whereas the OLED screen provides 400 nits of brightness for advanced document or image editing. In addition, both screens offer pen support. The ThinkBook Plus Twist is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core processors.

This ThinkBook Plus Twist will cost $1,649 (roughly Rs. 1,40,000) when the laptop goes on sale starting in June 2023.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist

Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i, Yoga 9i, Yoga Slim 7i Carbon, Yoga 6

The new Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i — Lenovo Slim 7 in the US — is a slim and lightweight laptop that gets an all-metal aluminium chassis. This laptop gets a 14-inch OLED display with up to 2.8K resolution. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 or Core i5 processors, this laptop can offer a seamless video conferencing experience with features like noise cancellation and background blur.

Lenovo has also introduced refreshed Yoga 9i and Yoga Slim 7i Carbon models that are powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors. Meanwhile, the new Yoga 6 refresh features AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors and an improved 59Wh battery that is said to provide up to 12.5 hours of backup.

The Yoga Slim 6i will begin at $729.99 (roughly Rs. 60,000). In addition, the Yoga 9i and Yoga 6 will cost $1,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,25,000) and $729.99 (roughly Rs. 60,000), respectively. All of these laptops are expected to debut in April 2023. The pricing and launch details of the new Yoga Slim 7i are still under wraps.

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4

The Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 is designed to tackle high-intensity workloads, video or image editing, and gaming. It gets a 16-inch 3.2K IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 400nits of brightness, and Dolby Vision support. Under the hood, this laptop packs up to 13th Gen Intel Core processors, coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 dedicated graphics. There is up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. It includes an 80Wh with fast charging support. Lenovo has also unveiled three new Lenovo Magic Bay accessories with this laptop — Magic Bay 4K Webcam, Magic Bay Light, and Magic Bay LTE.

The ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 will start at $1,349 (roughly Rs. 1,10,000) and is expected to be available by May 2023.

Lenovo AIO 9i

The Lenovo AIO 9i is designed with creative professionals in mind. It gets a 31.5-inch three-side borderless 4K display. It is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, paired with Nvidia GeForce next-gen desktop GPUs. It packs up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. Its multi-device management system allows users to connect and charge a laptop via the full-function USB Type-C port. In addition, users can also control both systems through a single mouse and keyboard.

The Lenovo AIO 9i will cost $1,799.99 (roughly Rs. 1,50,000) and is expected to go on sale in Q3 2023.

Lenovo AIO 9i

Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 50q Gen 4

The ThinkCentre neo 50q Gen 4 caters to the needs of SMBs and enterprises alike. Powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors, this compact PC can pack up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It has a space-saving chassis with air vents hidden in the front bezel. It comes with either Windows 11 or IGEL OS pre-installed. This compact desktop also offers advanced level security through Lenovo ThinkShield.

Lenovo's ThinkCentre neo 50q Gen 4 with Windows 11 will begin at $499 (roughly Rs. 40,000) and is expected to be available in Q3 2023.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Laptop

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 13.30-inch
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
Hard disk 1TB
Graphics Intel Iris Xe
Weight 1.38 kg
Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i Laptop

Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1800x2880 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Intel Iris Xe
Weight 1.39 kg
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 Laptop

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Processor Core
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 2TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
