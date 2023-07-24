Technology News
JioBook (2023) is confirmed to weigh 990 grams.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 July 2023 11:39 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

JioBook (2023) is seen in a blue colour option

Highlights
  • The first-generation JioBook features an 11.6-inch HD display
  • The telecom operator will launch its successor at the end of July
  • JioBook (2023) is expected to be priced under Rs. 20,000

Jiobook was launched in India in New Delhi at the India Mobile Congress in October 2022. Now, the country's largest telecom operator is set to launch the second generation of its Android-powered laptop. An Amazon microsite teasing the product recently went live on the website teasing some of its details while showing the laptop in a blue colour option. While it doesn't appear that the JioBook (2023) will arrive with many visible design changes, it is expected that the new device will boast internal upgrades. The company also released the JioBharat 4G smartphone earlier this month, priced at Rs. 999 and is expected to launch a 5G handset in the coming months. 

According to the Amazon microsite, one of the biggest physical differences between the 2022 and 2023 models of the JioBook 4G laptop will be in weight. The upcoming device, confirmed to launch in the country on July 31, is listed to weigh 990g, which is much lighter than the preceding model that weighed 1.2kg.

The laptop is confirmed to run on Android. and will feature the company's JioOS interface that was also present on the original JioBook. The microsite also confirms it will support 4G connectivity like its predecessor. Jio also claims that the second-generation JioBook will offer all-day battery-life.

According to a 91Mobiles report, the upcoming JioBook is expected to be priced under Rs. 20,000. There are no other details related to the device's specifications or its pricing and availability. Notably, the first-generation JioBook launched at a price of Rs. 15,799.

The JioBook that made its debut in India last year was powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. It sports an 11.6-inch HD (1366 x 768 pixels) display. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, which the company claims offers more than 8 hours of battery life on a single charge.

