  MacBook Air with 15 Inch Display and Apple M2 Chip Launched; Mac Studio and Mac Pro Refreshed With Up to M2 Ultra Chips

MacBook Air with 15-Inch Display and Apple M2 Chip Launched; Mac Studio and Mac Pro Refreshed With Up to M2 Ultra Chips

Mac Studio and Mac Pro are powered by M2, M2 Pro, M2 Max, and a powerful new M2 Ultra chip.

Written by David Delima, Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 5 June 2023 22:48 IST
MacBook Air with 15-Inch Display and Apple M2 Chip Launched; Mac Studio and Mac Pro Refreshed With Up to M2 Ultra Chips

Photo Credit: Apple

The new MacBook Air is equipped with a 15.3-inch display

Highlights
  • The MacBook Air 15-inch features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display
  • The Mac Studio (2023) features the new M2 Max and M2 Ultra SoCs
  • The Mac Pro (2023) gets the M2 Ultra SoC, plus plenty of PCIe expansion

Apple on Monday announced a new MacBook Air model with a 15-inch display, powered by the company's M2 chip under the hood. It features an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU that is claimed to perform up to 12 times faster than the fastest Intel powered MacBook, according to the company. Apple also announced new Mac Studio and Mac Pro models at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event. These computers are powered by M2, M2 Pro, M2 Max, and a powerful new M2 Ultra chip.

MacBook Air 15-inch, Mac Studio (2023) and Mac Pro (2023) price in India, availability

The new MacBook Air 15-inch price in India is set at Rs. 1,34,900 and is available in Midnight, Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight colour options. The Mac Studio (2023) is priced at Rs. 2,09,900, while Mac Pro with the tower enclosure and Rack enclosure are priced at Rs. 7,29,900 and Rs. 7,79,900, respectively.

MacBook Air 15-inch specifications

The MacBook Air 15-inch features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with up to 500 nits of brightness. It measures only 11.5mm, making it the world's thinnest 15-inch laptop, according to Apple. It features MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt ports for connecting accessories and up to a 6K external display, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The MacBook Air 15-inch features an 8-core CPU with four performance cores and four efficiency cores, a 10-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. You also get a 1080p webcam and a three-mic array for clearer voice calls. The laptop also features six speakers and runs macOS Ventura. 

Mac Studio (2023) specifications

The new M2 Max SoC in the Mac Studio (2023) is said to be up to 50 percent faster than the previous gen Studio with an M1 Max, while the new M2 Max SoC is said to be up to three times faster. The Mac Studio (2023) has higher-bandwidth HDMI, enabling up to 8K resolution and 240Hz framerates. With the M2 Ultra, Mac Studio supports up to six Pro Display XDRs. You also get Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10Gbps Ethernet port, and two USB Type-A ports. 

Mac Pro (2023) specifications

The Mac Pro (2023) looks the same as before but Apple has finally ditched the Intel Xeon CPUs with an M2 Ultra SoC. This gets you a 24-core CPU, up to a 76-core GPU, and starts with twice the memory and SSD storage compared to the Intel Mac Pro. It can also be configured with up to a massive 192GB of memory with 800GBps of unified memory bandwidth. Every Mac Pro (2023) is said to have the power of seven Afterburner cards for accelerating video rendering. Mac Pro (2023) features seven PCle expansion slots, and supports up to six Pro Display XDRs, along with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Apple's annual developer conference is just around the corner. From the company's first mixed reality headset to new software updates, we discuss all the things we're looking forward to seeing at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: MacBook Air 15 Inch, Mac Studio, Mac Pro 2023, Mac Studio 2023
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote Live Updates: Apple Vision Pro AR Headset, iOS 17, New 15-inch MacBook Pro Announced

