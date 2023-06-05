Apple's WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2023 kicks off tonight. The annual developer conference is expected to bring Apple's highly rumoured mixed reality headset, several new Mac computers, iOS 17 and macOS updates, and other major software updates across Apple's lineup of devices. The WWDC 2023 keynote begins at 10:30PM (IST), and we're bringing you live updates from Apple HQ in Cupertino, California, on this live blog as well as our social handles on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

WWDC is always one of my favorite moments of the year — and this one is going to be our best ever! Tune in for our special event at 10 a.m. PT pic.twitter.com/SmkLT3VXld — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 5, 2023

Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted hours ahead of the WWDC 2023 keynote that this is going to be "our best ever". The tech giant is expected to reveal iOS 17 alongside new versions of iPadOS, watchOS, and macOS. But the biggest, most anticipated announcement everyone is expecting at today's keynote is Apple's first AR/VR headset. Stay tuned to our live blog for updates from Apple's WWDC 2023 keynote as it happens.