  Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote Live Updates: iOS 17, New 15 inch MacBook Air Model Announced, and More

Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote Live Updates: iOS 17, New 15-inch MacBook Air Model Announced, and More

Apple has just announced iOS 17, a new 15-inch MacBook Air model, and more

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 5 June 2023 22:56 IST
Highlights
  • Apple WWDC 2023 keynote is expected to bring some major announcements
  • Apple may announce a new MR headset, iOS 17, updates to macOS, more
  • We're bringing you live coverage straight from Apple HQ, California

Now on to Messages app in iOS 17: You'll get new search filters in Messages to quickly find what you need. Audio messages are now transcribed in iOS 17. A new Check-In feature will let you automatically send a message when you get home. iMessage apps have been 'tucked away'. 

2023-06-05T22:55:47+0530

iOS 17 is getting some major new changes. The Phone app is getting personalised contact posters. Live voicemail will bring live transcription of voicemail in real time as the caller speaks. These transcriptions are taken care of on-device, thanks to the neural engine. FaceTime in iOS 17 will now let you record a message for someone, which can be viewed in case the person doesn't take your call. 

2023-06-05T22:52:20+0530

Apple has also launched a new Mac Pro model, powered by Apple Silicon. It features the same chassis as the Intel Mac Pro model though, but all the major changes are in the internals. 

2023-06-05T22:48:32+0530

Apple has announced a new Mac Studio model with M2 Max, M2 Ultra SoC. The latter consists of two M2 Max dies connected with ultra fusion. It is said to be 30 percent faster than Max, comes with 40 percent faster Neural Engine, 192GB of memory. 

2023-06-05T22:44:58+0530

The new 15-inch MacBook Air is priced at $1,299 (US) while the 13-inch MacBook Air is now $1,099 and the M1 Air is down to $999 (all US prices). 

2023-06-05T22:40:17+0530

As rumoured, Apple has introduced its first 15-inch MacBook Air model. The company calls it the thinnest 15-inch laptop, comes in four different colour options. The 15.3-inch screen comes with 500 nits of brightness, 1080p camera for video calls, and features six speakers that offer spatial audio. The new 15-inch MacBook Air is powered by Apple's M2 chipset. 

2023-06-05T22:38:45+0530

Apple's WWDC 2023 keynote kicks off with a video with the title Dream it. Chase it. Code it. And now, Tim Cook, Apple CEO, is now on screen, talking about how developers have contributed to the Apple ecosystem. He says Apple is committed to provide resources to its developers, including the current annual developer conference. 

2023-06-05T22:33:53+0530

And we're in! Less than 30 minutes to go for the keynote to begin. 

2023-06-05T22:01:37+0530

Here's a quick summary of what we're expecting from Apple's WWDC 2023 keynote First mixed-reality headset that may or may not be called 'Reality Pro', backed by its own OSBig updates to iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOSNew MacBook modelsSurprises?  What do you think? Tell us! 

2023-06-05T21:44:51+0530

Apple's WWDC 2023 keynote kicks off in less than an hour from now. To find out what we're most excited about, go through our special episode of Orbital from last weekend. 

2023-06-05T21:25:22+0530

Apple's WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2023 kicks off tonight. The annual developer conference is expected to bring Apple's highly rumoured mixed reality headset, several new Mac computers, iOS 17 and macOS updates, and other major software updates across Apple's lineup of devices. The WWDC 2023 keynote begins at 10:30PM (IST), and we're bringing you live updates from Apple HQ in Cupertino, California, on this live blog as well as our social handles on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted hours ahead of the WWDC 2023 keynote that this is going to be "our best ever". The tech giant is expected to reveal iOS 17 alongside new versions of iPadOS, watchOS, and macOS. But the biggest, most anticipated announcement everyone is expecting at today's keynote is Apple's first AR/VR headset. Stay tuned to our live blog for updates from Apple's WWDC 2023 keynote as it happens.

Further reading: Apple, WWDC 2023, iOS 17, Apple MR Headset, apple event
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet Singh
European Commission Says Companies Deploying AI Tools Like ChatGPT, Bard Should Label Content

Comment
 
 

