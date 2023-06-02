Technology News

Apple WWDC 2023: Here's What We Are Excited About

On this week’s orbital, we talk about what excites us about Apple’s upcoming WWDC 2023 developer event

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 June 2023 19:08 IST
Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference event kicks off on 5 June.

From brand-new hardware to interesting software updates, Apple will surely have plenty of surprises in store at its upcoming WWDC 2023 developer event. While the event has traditionally been about software (hence developers), Apple has surprised us in the past with hardware announcements like the new MacBook Air and Macbook Pro models that were announced last year. There's plenty to discuss and even ponder over Apple's decisions to launch the most unique product category the tech brand has ever gotten into – virtual reality (VR).

On this week's episode of the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, guest host and Reviews Editor Roydon Cerejo talks to Senior Reviewer, Sheldon Pinto (that's me) about what we expect to see and hear about at the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), which kicks off on June 5 and ends on June 9, 2023.

Indeed, the software announcements will be overshadowed by the announcement of a much anticipated and exciting product, a mixed reality headset. Rumours point out that it could be christened as the Apple Reality Pro and that it will offer both virtual and augmented reality experiences in one product. Expectations are sky-high about how this could be Apple's second iPhone moment with a brand-new product category. But at the same time it's all quite confusing to what took Apple so long and why it plans to leap into a space, which has gradually been ignored by Microsoft and other brands over the years. Meta is one of the few active technology companies to launch and invest time and efforts into building new virtual reality and augmented reality products.

Also expected this year is a MacBook Air with a 15-inch display. The new MacBook, if launched, will be a much-awaited upgrade from the current 13-inch display, which Apple has stayed with for the past several years. The original MacBook Air was launched with a 11-inch display back in 2018, by late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

Lastly, we get into the main meat at WWDC, the software. Rumours about what is expected to be announced with iOS are confusing, but we do know that Apple will be announcing some much requested features along with updates to the Control Center, a new journaling app, and more. watchOS 10 is expected to see bigger updates in the form of a new app grid and for the first time, widgets.

If you're new to the Gadgets 360 website, you can easily find the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital on your favourite platform — be it Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Apple WWDC 2023: Here's What We Are Excited About
