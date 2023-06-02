Apple WWDC 2023: Here's What We Are Excited About

From brand-new hardware to interesting software updates, Apple will surely have plenty of surprises in store at its upcoming WWDC 2023 developer event. While the event has traditionally been about software (hence developers), Apple has surprised us in the past with hardware announcements like the new MacBook Air and Macbook Pro models that were announced last year. There's plenty to discuss and even ponder over Apple's decisions to launch the most unique product category the tech brand has ever gotten into – virtual reality (VR).

On this week's episode of the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, guest host and Reviews Editor Roydon Cerejo talks to Senior Reviewer, Sheldon Pinto (that's me) about what we expect to see and hear about at the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), which kicks off on June 5 and ends on June 9, 2023.

Indeed, the software announcements will be overshadowed by the announcement of a much anticipated and exciting product, a mixed reality headset. Rumours point out that it could be christened as the Apple Reality Pro and that it will offer both virtual and augmented reality experiences in one product. Expectations are sky-high about how this could be Apple's second iPhone moment with a brand-new product category. But at the same time it's all quite confusing to what took Apple so long and why it plans to leap into a space, which has gradually been ignored by Microsoft and other brands over the years. Meta is one of the few active technology companies to launch and invest time and efforts into building new virtual reality and augmented reality products.

Also expected this year is a MacBook Air with a 15-inch display. The new MacBook, if launched, will be a much-awaited upgrade from the current 13-inch display, which Apple has stayed with for the past several years. The original MacBook Air was launched with a 11-inch display back in 2018, by late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

Lastly, we get into the main meat at WWDC, the software. Rumours about what is expected to be announced with iOS are confusing, but we do know that Apple will be announcing some much requested features along with updates to the Control Center, a new journaling app, and more. watchOS 10 is expected to see bigger updates in the form of a new app grid and for the first time, widgets.

