HP has launched its latest laptop in the Dragonfly series in India, called the HP Dragonfly G4. We got our hands on the device for a brief period of time and here is our first impressions of the laptop. The HP Dragonfly G4 is aimed at professionals and business users who need a powerful machine which also looks stylish. It will retail starting at Rs. 2,20,000 in India and will come in two colour options, Slate Blue and Natural Silver. The HP Dragonfly G4 comes equipped with Intel 13th Gen processors and integrated graphics.

The HP Dragonfly G4 laptop sports a 13.5-inch display

The look and feel of this laptop is quite premium. The matte-finished housing is smooth to the touch and offers a durable feeling while carrying it around. It weighs just under 1kg but this will vary based on the configuration you choose. It is also just 16.4mm thick which makes it the thinnest laptop from HP. The chrome Dragonfly branding on the inside and on the hinge does look kinda trendy and will stand out.

The Dragonfly G4 features a 13.5-inch display and you can choose from a variety of options such as an LCD or OLED panels. The WUXGA+ Sure View Reflect display for instance supports a peak brightness of up to 1000 nits, and one feature that I particularly liked about it is that it can block the view of your displayed content to anyone trying to snoop in from the side. It is definitely a unique privacy feature.

You get a full-sized backlit keyboard on this one with a trackpad which has chamfered edges. The keys are quite responsive too.

HP Dragonfly G4 is aimed at entrepreneurs and business owners

The HP Dragonfly G4 features up to a 2TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD and up to 32GB LPDDR5 soldered RAM. It does have an extensive host of ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one Superspeed USB Type-A port, one HDMI 2.1 port, one nano-SIM slot and a 3.5mm headphone and mic combo jack. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and an optional M.2 WWAN adapter for up to 5G cellular support.

The HP Dragonfly G4 comes with HP Fast Charge support that can charge the battery up to 50 percent in 30 minutes, according to the brand. It also sports a speaker system by Bang & Olufsen, a 5-megapixel webcam and comes preloaded with Windows 11 Pro for Business.

