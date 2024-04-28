How to Check Your Vi (Vodafone Idea) Number Using Different Methods

Vodafone Idea is one of the largest telecom operators in India after Airtel and Reliance Jio. However, it is still the only private telecom operator that has yet to roll out its 5G services in the country. That said, Vi offers some great recharge plans that surely attract many. So, you might have bought a new Vi prepaid or postpaid SIM to take advantage of these benefits. However, there will be times when you find it hard to remember your Vodafone Idea number. So, to help you out, we have come up with a detailed article in which we will talk about different ways to check your Vi mobile number. So, without further ado, let's get started!

Vi Number Check via USSD Code

Vodafone Idea offers different ways to check Vi mobile numbers. However, one of the most convenient ways is to use the USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) codes. Here are some of the steps to find your Vodafone Idea number easily.

Step 1: Open the Phone or Dialer application on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Dial *199# from your registered Vodafone Idea mobile number.

Step 3: A flash message showing your Vi mobile number will appear on your smartphone.

Make sure you write it down on paper or a notepad so you Can Easily remember it for future reference.

Vi Number Check via Vi App

Vi also offers an application that allows users to track all the important information regarding their mobile numbers. However, it is important to note that one must first enter the mobile number to register your number to the application. So, you can follow the USSD code to know the number and then follow these steps:

Step 1: Download and install the Vi application on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Open the application and sign in by entering the Vi mobile number (you can use the above steps via USSD codes).

Step 3: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and log in to the application.

Step 4: At the top of the screen, you can check your Vi number and other details, such as validity, account balance, data, and more.

With this, you can open the application anytime to know your Vi mobile number with ease.

Vi Number Check via Customer Care Support

Users can also check their Vi number by simply calling customer care support. The customer care representative will help you to know your Vi mobile number. You can follow these steps to know your number:

Step 1: Open the Phone or Dialer app on your mobile.

Step 2: Dial 199 or 198 from your registered Vi mobile number.

Step 3: Select your preferred language.

Step 4: Follow the instructions to get your call connected to the customer care representative.

Once done, you can simply ask the executive about your Vi mobile number. However, you should note it down on your notepad or on your phone so that you can easily know it in the future.

Vi Number Check by Calling Another Mobile

You can also phone a friend or family member to find out your Vi number. If you are with friends or family, simply make a call on their number and they will tell you the Vi number. Alternatively, you can inform a friend or relative of your Vi number by sending them an SMS.

