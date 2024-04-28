Technology News

How to Check Your Vi (Vodafone Idea) Number Using Different Methods

Did you forget your VI number? Check out this guide to find out more.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 April 2024 09:00 IST
How to Check Your Vi (Vodafone Idea) Number Using Different Methods

Photo Credit: Vi

Highlights
  • Vi offers different ways to check one’s mobile numbers
  • One of the easiest ways to check your Vi number is by using USSD codes
  • Check out in detail what steps to follow to check your Vi number quickly
Advertisement

Vodafone Idea is one of the largest telecom operators in India after Airtel and Reliance Jio. However, it is still the only private telecom operator that has yet to roll out its 5G services in the country. That said, Vi offers some great recharge plans that surely attract many. So, you might have bought a new Vi prepaid or postpaid SIM to take advantage of these benefits. However, there will be times when you find it hard to remember your Vodafone Idea number. So, to help you out, we have come up with a detailed article in which we will talk about different ways to check your Vi mobile number. So, without further ado, let's get started!

Vi Number Check via USSD Code

Vodafone Idea offers different ways to check Vi mobile numbers. However, one of the most convenient ways is to use the USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) codes. Here are some of the steps to find your Vodafone Idea number easily.

Step 1: Open the Phone or Dialer application on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Dial *199# from your registered Vodafone Idea mobile number.

Step 3: A flash message showing your Vi mobile number will appear on your smartphone.

Make sure you write it down on paper or a notepad so you Can Easily remember it for future reference.

Vi Number Check via Vi App

Vi also offers an application that allows users to track all the important information regarding their mobile numbers. However, it is important to note that one must first enter the mobile number to register your number to the application. So, you can follow the USSD code to know the number and then follow these steps:

Step 1: Download and install the Vi application on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Open the application and sign in by entering the Vi mobile number (you can use the above steps via USSD codes).

Step 3: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and log in to the application.

Step 4: At the top of the screen, you can check your Vi number and other details, such as validity, account balance, data, and more.

With this, you can open the application anytime to know your Vi mobile number with ease.

Vi Number Check via Customer Care Support

Users can also check their Vi number by simply calling customer care support. The customer care representative will help you to know your Vi mobile number. You can follow these steps to know your number:

Step 1: Open the Phone or Dialer app on your mobile.

Step 2: Dial 199 or 198 from your registered Vi mobile number.

Step 3: Select your preferred language.

Step 4: Follow the instructions to get your call connected to the customer care representative.

Once done, you can simply ask the executive about your Vi mobile number. However, you should note it down on your notepad or on your phone so that you can easily know it in the future.

Vi Number Check by Calling Another Mobile

You can also phone a friend or family member to find out your Vi number. If you are with friends or family, simply make a call on their number and they will tell you the Vi number. Alternatively, you can inform a friend or relative of your Vi number by sending them an SMS.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vodafone Idea, vi, Vi (Vodafone Idea), vodafone idea number check
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
How to Check Your BSNL Number Using Different Methods
Oppo K12 With 5,500mAh Battery, 100W Wired SuperVOOC Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

How to Check Your Vi (Vodafone Idea) Number Using Different Methods
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A60 With Snapdragon 680 Chip Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A60 With 6.67-inch LCD Screen, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Google Parent Alphabet Joins $2 Trillion Club as Results Show AI Strength
  3. Apple ID Account Bug Locks Some Users Out of Accounts, Forces Password Reset
  4. Google Pixel 8a Video Showing AI Features Leaks; Promotional Images Indicate 7-Year Software Support
  5. Vivo X100 Ultra, Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro Bag 3C Certification Ahead of Anticipated Launch in China
  6. Apple Renews Talks With OpenAI for iPhone Generative AI Features
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra to Launch Just in South Korea; Galaxy Watch Ultra in Works: Report
  8. WhatsApp Goes: Platform Reportedly Warns It Will Exit India If Asked to Break End-to-End Encryption
  9. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition Design Teased; to Launch in India on April 30
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Moniker and Model Numbers Reportedly Spotted Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »