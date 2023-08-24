Technology News

Moto G84 5G India Launch Date Set for September 1; Key Specifications Revealed

Moto G84 5G is confirmed to support 30W wired fast charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 August 2023 16:25 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G84 5G is seen in Marshmellow Blue, Midnight Blue and Viva Magenta colourways

Highlights
  • Moto G84 5G features a 10-bit pOLED 120Hz display
  • The phone comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage
  • Moto G84 5G sports a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor

Moto G84 5G is confirmed to launch in India soon. The launch date of the smartphone has now been announced. In the past couple of weeks, leaks and rumours about the upcoming handset suggested the design and important features of the phone. The company has also revealed key specifications of the handset including camera, SoC and storage details and teased its design and colour options. The handset will most likely be an upgrade over the Moto G82 5G, that was released in 2022 and the Moto G73 5G, which was unveiled earlier this year.

A Flipkart microsite of the upcoming Moto G84 5G confirms that the phone will launch in India on September 1. The page also reveals that it will feature a 6.55-inch 10-bit pOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 1300 nits.

The handset is confirmed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, that will be paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It will ship with Android 13. The phone is also confirmed to launch in Marshmellow Blue, Midnight Blue, and Viva Magenta colour options. The Viva Magenta shade will be offered in a vegan leather finish, according to the microsite.

In the camera department, the handset is confirmed to sport a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside a secondary 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, an 8-megapixel depth sensor, and an LED flash unit. They are placed on a slightly raised rectangular camera island in the top left corner of the back panel. The front camera sensor will be placed inside a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

The phone will come with Dolby Atmos and Moto Spatial sound support and stereo speakers. The Moto G84 will support 5G connectivity and is confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging. It will also arrive with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
