How to Check Your Jio Number Using 5 Different Methods

There are times when you might just get a brand new Jio number to call or use. However, in the initial days, it might be difficult to remember the Jio number, and you will take some time to memorise it completely. However, during this gap, one might be thinking about how they can remember newly-bought Jio numbers. Moreover, are there any options to check the Jio number using some codes or other methods? Well, there are five different ways you can find your number. In this guide, we will be talking about these methods in depth. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Jio Number Check via USSD Code

Jio customers can also get all the details of their Jio number by using the USSD code. Here's how you can do it:

Step 1: Open the Phone or Dialer application on your smartphone.

Step 2: Now dial *1# for SIM 1 or *2# for SIM 2.

Step 3: You will get a pop-up or an SMS showing your Jio number.

If the above-mentioned method doesn't work, you can also dial 1299 from your registered Jio mobile number to get an SMS denoting your Jio number along with other details like validity, plan details, and more.

Jio Number Check via SMS

Although there is no specific code to check your Jio number, the telecom company gives you the option to know all your plans, validity, and more through an SMS code. Interestingly, the SMS also shows your Jio number. Here's how it works:

Step 1: Open the Message application on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Send the SMS to 199 and type MYPLAN.

Step 3: Hit the Send button, and you will shortly receive an SMS showing your Jio number and plan details like validity, data, account balance, and more.

Jio Number Check via MyJio App

The most convenient way to check our Jio number is by downloading the MyJio application. The app is available for download from Google Play and Apple App Store. Here's what you need to do:

Step 1: Download and install the MyJio application on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Open the application and tap on Sign in with SIM.

Step 3: Your Jio number will appear at the top of the screen.

Jio Number Check via Customer Care Support

Another way to check Jio's number is by calling customer care support. This offline method will allow you to find your mobile number along with other details like your data plan, account balance, and more. Here's how you can know your Jio number from customer care support.

Step 1: Open your Phone or Dialer application on your mobile.

Step 2: Dial 1800 899 999 or 199 from your registered Jio mobile number

Step 3: You will reach the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) service. Select the preferred language from the menu.

Step 4: The IVR will tell you about your current data balance and plan validity.

Step 5: Press the corresponding key to talk to a customer care representative.

Step 6: Ask for your mobile number from the representative, and he/she will be happy to assist you.

Step 7: The best thing you can do is write down the mobile number so that you can easily use it in the future.

Jio Number Check by Calling Another Mobile

The final option to check your Jio number is to call a friend or family member. If you have a friend or family member nearby, simply call them from your Jio number. They will see your mobile number, and you will automatically know your Jio number.