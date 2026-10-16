Technology News
English Edition

Apple Reportedly Plans October Launch Experience for Touchscreen MacBooks, New iPad Mini

The upcoming product experience will follow Apple's October 13 launch, where it unveiled several smart home devices.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 October 2026 09:24 IST
Apple Reportedly Plans October Launch Experience for Touchscreen MacBooks, New iPad Mini

The purported Apple laptop could debut with the 'Ultra' branding

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple is said to have invited media to an October 28 event in Los Angeles
  • The company reportedly plans to unveil its first touchscreen MacBooks
  • The iPad mini could feature a landscape-oriented camera
Advertisement

Apple refreshed its smart home device portfolio with a new HomeView, which serves as a smart home hub, along with the Apple TV 4K (4th Generation) earlier this week. The Cupertino-based tech giant now appears to be preparing for another launch this month. According to a seasoned journalist, Apple plans to unveil its first touchscreen MacBooks, alongside refreshed Mac computers powered by its next-generation M-series processors. The next-generation iPad mini is also said to be on the cards.

Apple October 28 Launch Experience

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has begun inviting selected members of the media to an all-day product launch experience in Los Angeles on October 28. In a post on X, Gurman said the gathering will focus on touchscreen MacBooks, a new iPad mini, and Macs equipped with M6 chips.

The invitation follows a previous report that Apple was planning to introduce the devices on or around October 27, with an online video presentation and an in-person media experience expected to take place.

The touchscreen MacBooks are expected to be redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. According to the rumour mill, the laptops could feature OLED displays, a Dynamic Island, and lighter designs. Although previous leaks suggested Apple might introduce the machines under a new MacBook Ultra name, Gurman suggests that they are expected to remain part of the MacBook Pro lineup.

Apple is also reportedly preparing M6-powered versions of the 14-inch MacBook Pro and iMac.

Moving on, the next-generation iPad mini could sport an OLED screen, along with a landscape-oriented front-facing camera for video calls. It is said to feature upgrades on the audio front, too.

The upcoming product experience will follow Apple's October 13 launch, where the company introduced its HomeView smart display, Apple TV 4K (4th Generation), and HomePod mini 2. HomeView combines a 7-inch Liquid Retina display with Siri AI and smart home controls, while the new Apple TV 4K uses the A19 chip and adds updated Siri features. The HomePod mini 2, meanwhile, brings an S10 chip and refreshed audio features.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: apple october event, MacBook, IPad mini, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iPhone Duo Pre-Orders in India Begin Today: Price, Offers and Specifications

Related Stories

Apple Reportedly Plans October Launch Experience for Touchscreen MacBooks, New iPad Mini
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Samsung Galaxy S27 and A Series Phones Might Debut With New SoCs
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best SSD Deals
  3. Tecno Spark 50S 5G With a 6,500mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy F70 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  5. iPhone Duo Pre-Orders in India Begin Today: Price, Offers
  6. John Ternus Explains Why Apple Took So Long to Make the iPhone Duo
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Spark 50S 5G Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  2. iPhone Duo Took Years of Work as Apple CEO John Ternus Explains Foldable Design Choices
  3. Bitcoin Rebounds From Three-Week Low as Whale Wallets Hit Record High
  4. Samsung Galaxy F70 5G India Launch Date Confirmed, Key Specifications and Design Revealed
  5. Amazon Bee Frontier, Bee Eclipse AI Devices Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy S27, Galaxy A58 and More to Launch Next Year With Only New Chipsets, Tipster Claims
  7. Grand Theft Auto 6 Launch Trailer Released, New Original Song and Composer Revealed
  8. Apple Reportedly Plans October Launch Experience for Touchscreen MacBooks, New iPad Mini
  9. iPhone Duo Pre-Orders in India Begin Today: Price, Offers and Specifications
  10. Circle’s USDC Leads as First Stablecoin Subject to Fall Under New EU Rules
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »