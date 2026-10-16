Apple refreshed its smart home device portfolio with a new HomeView, which serves as a smart home hub, along with the Apple TV 4K (4th Generation) earlier this week. The Cupertino-based tech giant now appears to be preparing for another launch this month. According to a seasoned journalist, Apple plans to unveil its first touchscreen MacBooks, alongside refreshed Mac computers powered by its next-generation M-series processors. The next-generation iPad mini is also said to be on the cards.

Apple October 28 Launch Experience

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has begun inviting selected members of the media to an all-day product launch experience in Los Angeles on October 28. In a post on X, Gurman said the gathering will focus on touchscreen MacBooks, a new iPad mini, and Macs equipped with M6 chips.

Apple is now inviting some media to an all-day product launch experience on Oct. 28 in Los Angeles. This is for the touch-screen MacBooks, iPad mini, M6 Macs. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 15, 2026

The invitation follows a previous report that Apple was planning to introduce the devices on or around October 27, with an online video presentation and an in-person media experience expected to take place.

The touchscreen MacBooks are expected to be redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. According to the rumour mill, the laptops could feature OLED displays, a Dynamic Island, and lighter designs. Although previous leaks suggested Apple might introduce the machines under a new MacBook Ultra name, Gurman suggests that they are expected to remain part of the MacBook Pro lineup.

Apple is also reportedly preparing M6-powered versions of the 14-inch MacBook Pro and iMac.

Moving on, the next-generation iPad mini could sport an OLED screen, along with a landscape-oriented front-facing camera for video calls. It is said to feature upgrades on the audio front, too.

The upcoming product experience will follow Apple's October 13 launch, where the company introduced its HomeView smart display, Apple TV 4K (4th Generation), and HomePod mini 2. HomeView combines a 7-inch Liquid Retina display with Siri AI and smart home controls, while the new Apple TV 4K uses the A19 chip and adds updated Siri features. The HomePod mini 2, meanwhile, brings an S10 chip and refreshed audio features.