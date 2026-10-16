Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Vivo Pad FE Reportedly Surfaces on TDRA, TUV Certifications; Charging Specifications Revealed

Vivo Pad FE Reportedly Surfaces on TDRA, TUV Certifications; Charging Specifications Revealed

The Vivo Pad FE listing indicates support for 15W charging at 5V DC and 3A.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 October 2026 13:15 IST
Vivo Pad FE Reportedly Surfaces on TDRA, TUV Certifications; Charging Specifications Revealed

Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo Pad SE was launched alongside the Pad 5 Pro in China

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Vivo Pad FE reportedly carries model number VP2601
  • It is said to be equipped with Wi-Fi-only connectivity support
  • A TÜV listing also reveals 15W wired fast charging capability
Advertisement

Vivo is said to be preparing to expand its tablet lineup in global markets. An unannounced Vivo tablet, purportedly called the Vivo Pad FE, has been sighted in a certification database, hinting at its imminent debut. The purported device was previously also discovered on a European certification platform. A separate certification listing has also offered a glimpse of its charging capabilities. The Vivo Pad FE could support 15W wired charging.

Vivo Pad FE TDRA, TÜV Certifications

According to a report by The TechOutlook, the Vivo Pad FE has appeared on the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) database with the model number VP2601. The listing reportedly carries the equipment registration number ER66361/26, with certification issued on October 13, 2026. It identifies the device as a Wi-Fi-only tablet.

The same model number, notably, has also appeared on the TÜV certification database. The listing, which carries certificate number JP TÜV-193738, was issued on September 28. It indicates support for 15W charging at 5V DC and 3A.

The TÜV certification references EU Group Differences, EU Special National Conditions, and national differences for Canada and the US. However, these references do not necessarily confirm its launch in all of these markets. The purported Vivo Pad FE was previously spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database as well.

For context, the Vivo Pad SE, previously launched in China, starts at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,000) for the 6GB+128GB model. The 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB versions are priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,000) and CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,600).

The Vivo Pad SE ships with Android 15 with OriginOS 5 and a 12.3-inch 2.5K (1,600x2,464 pixels) display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It boasts a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the tablet include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, OTG, and USB 2.0. It carries an 8,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It measures 277.08 x 185.58 x 6.8mm and weighs around 559g.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Pad FE, Vivo Pad FE Specifications, Vivo Pad FE Launch, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Tecno Spark 50S 5G Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
OpenAI Lawsuit Says Employee Who Left for Apple Took Files About Unreleased Device
Vivo Pad FE Reportedly Surfaces on TDRA, TUV Certifications; Charging Specifications Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. John Ternus Explains Why Apple Took So Long to Make the iPhone Duo
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best SSD Deals
  3. These Samsung Galaxy S27 and A Series Phones Might Debut With New SoCs
  4. iPhone Duo Pre-Orders in India Begin Today: Price, Offers
  5. Samsung Galaxy F70 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  6. Oppo Find X10 Series to Debut in India With This Industry-First Camera Unit
  7. These Sony Signature Series Walkman Models Launch With Premium Design
  8. Amazon Bee Frontier, Bee Eclipse AI Devices Unveiled
  9. Tecno Spark 50S 5G With a 6,500mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta’s Muse Spark Open Model Brings 1M-Token Context Window, Agentic AI Workflows to Apple Mac Studio
  2. Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Confirmed to Launch in India as First Phone With a Triple 200-Megapixel Camera System
  3. Ripple Partners With Cross River to Integrate RLUSD Into Core Banking Platforms
  4. Redmi K100 Officially Confirmed to Launch Later This Month; Pre-Orders Begin
  5. YouTube Music Will Now Display Labels for AI-Generated Music Integrated into the Player
  6. Vivo X500 Pro, X500 Pro Max Price in Europe, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Global Launch
  7. Control Resonant Has Sold 1 Million Copies, Becoming Remedy's Fastest Selling Game Ever
  8. Sony Signature Series Walkman Launched With Premium Design, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features
  9. Greg Joswiak Says Apple's AI Strategy Focuses on Everyday Users, Not AI Enthusiasts
  10. Vivo Pad FE Reportedly Surfaces on TDRA, TUV Certifications; Charging Specifications Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »