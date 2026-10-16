Vivo is said to be preparing to expand its tablet lineup in global markets. An unannounced Vivo tablet, purportedly called the Vivo Pad FE, has been sighted in a certification database, hinting at its imminent debut. The purported device was previously also discovered on a European certification platform. A separate certification listing has also offered a glimpse of its charging capabilities. The Vivo Pad FE could support 15W wired charging.

Vivo Pad FE TDRA, TÜV Certifications

According to a report by The TechOutlook, the Vivo Pad FE has appeared on the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) database with the model number VP2601. The listing reportedly carries the equipment registration number ER66361/26, with certification issued on October 13, 2026. It identifies the device as a Wi-Fi-only tablet.

The same model number, notably, has also appeared on the TÜV certification database. The listing, which carries certificate number JP TÜV-193738, was issued on September 28. It indicates support for 15W charging at 5V DC and 3A.

The TÜV certification references EU Group Differences, EU Special National Conditions, and national differences for Canada and the US. However, these references do not necessarily confirm its launch in all of these markets. The purported Vivo Pad FE was previously spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database as well.

For context, the Vivo Pad SE, previously launched in China, starts at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,000) for the 6GB+128GB model. The 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB versions are priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,000) and CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,600).

The Vivo Pad SE ships with Android 15 with OriginOS 5 and a 12.3-inch 2.5K (1,600x2,464 pixels) display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It boasts a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the tablet include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, OTG, and USB 2.0. It carries an 8,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It measures 277.08 x 185.58 x 6.8mm and weighs around 559g.