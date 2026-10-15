Apple has changed its traditional iPhone launch strategy this year, bringing the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max to the market ahead of the standard model. The company launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max last month at its 'Surprise and Shine' event alongside the foldable phone, iPhone Duo. While the Cupertino-based company remains tight-lipped about the vanilla iPhone 18, a new leak suggests a launch timeline. Apple is said to be optimistic about the demand for the base model. iPhone 18 is expected to feature Apple's next-generation A20 chipset.

iPhone 18 Is Tipped to Enter Production Soon

Tipster Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that iPhone 18 will enter production in November. The tipster states that Apple's inventory level shows that the company is preparing for substantial stock of the upcoming device. Apple may be expecting strong initial sales when the handset becomes available. The iPhone maker typically starts production preparations months before the official launch.

In the comment section, the tipster suggests that the launch of iPhone 18 could take place in March next year. It is said to go official alongside the iPhone 18e. Both entry-level iPhone models could feature Apple's A20 chipset and 9GB of RAM to support on-device artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The iPhone 18 is rumoured to sport a 6.3-inch display. It is likely to feature a dual rear camera system.

Apple previously launched all non-Pro and Pro models at a single launch event in Fall. This year, the company took a different approach by introducing the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max ahead of the standard model.

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs. 1,64,900 for the 256GB storage variant, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max costs Rs. 1,79,900 for the same storage configuration. The Pro model features a 6.3-inch display, whereas the Pro Max has a larger 6.9-inch screen. They run on Apple's A20 Pro chipset and feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel Fusion primary sensor with variable aperture.

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