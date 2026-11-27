Apple's 20th-anniversary iPhone is expected to arrive in 2027, with reports suggesting that the company is working on a significant redesign. Details about the display, frame and physical buttons have surfaced over the past few weeks. Now, a new report points to a possible ceramic version of the phone, potentially as a limited-edition model. It is not clear which parts will use the material, or whether Apple plans to offer it beyond a small production run.

iPhone 20 Pro Ceramic Edition and Other Details (Expected)

According to a MacRumors report, Chinese tipster Fixed Focus Digital claims to have obtained ceramic components made for Apple's 20th-anniversary iPhone. The tipster reportedly said that production of these parts would be limited, which could mean Apple is considering a special-edition version of the purported iPhone 20 Pro.

In a follow-up comment, the tipster reportedly said the project would enter mass production if it clears engineering validation testing (EVT). The tipster did not say which part of the phone would use ceramic. It could be the rear panel, another section of the body or a smaller exterior component. There is also no word on how this version would differ from the regular model.

Apple has used ceramic for the casing of some Apple Watch models. The Apple Watch Series 12, for instance, comes in Pearl White and Night Blue ceramic finishes, alongside aluminium and titanium options. The company has also released ceramic Apple Watch Edition models in the past, including a white ceramic version of the Series 5. This would be different from Ceramic Shield, which uses ceramic crystals in a glass material. The iPhone Air, for example, has Ceramic Shield 2 on the front and Ceramic Shield on the back.

The anniversary iPhone is also expected to look quite different from current models. Apple is reportedly testing four prototypes, two with flat glass covers and two with panels that curve around all four sides. Another tipster has previously claimed that the company has spent around three years working on the design and refining the curvature. A leaked hands-on video has offered a look at a purported glass cover, showing rounded corners and cutouts for the front camera and Face ID sensors.

The purported iPhone 20 Pro could feature a quad-curved glass cover over its display, with the edges extending into a titanium frame. Apple is also tipped to use a new 17nm logic process for the primary rear camera sensor. Another reported change concerns the physical buttons. The company could remove the dedicated Action Button and shift its functions to the Camera Control button. A single press would open the camera app, while a longer press could trigger the assigned Action Button function.

The anniversary iPhone is expected to arrive in the second half of 2027. The iPhone 20 Pro name has appeared in several reports, but Apple has not confirmed what it plans to call the device.