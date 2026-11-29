Vivo launched its flagship X500 Pro Max earlier today in the Indian market. The new flagship model is designed to compete with premium offerings from Apple and Oppo. The new handset has similar specifications to the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro Max. All three smartphones feature flagship processors and high-resolution camera systems. Here's how the Vivo X500 Pro Max compares with the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Vivo X500 Pro Max vs Oppo Find X10 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Price in India

Vivo X500 Pro Max: The Vivo X500 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs. 1,64,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 1,79,999. Vivo has launched the phone in Apex Orange and Eternal Black colour options.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max: The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max costs Rs. 1,99,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration. It comes in Luna White and Titanium Grey colours.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Apple enthusiasts can buy the iPhone 18 Pro Max for Rs. 1,79,900 for the 256GB storage variant in India. The 512GB and 1TB configurations are priced at Rs. 2,04,900 and Rs. 2,54,900, respectively. The 2TB version costs Rs. 3,29,900. It is offered in Black, Burgundy, Glacier and Silver finishes.

Vivo X500 Pro Max vs Oppo Find X10 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Display

Vivo X500 Pro Max: The Vivo X500 Pro Max features a 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display. The panel offers an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144Hz and offers a claimed peak brightness of 5,000 nits.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max: The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution and supports a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It also offers up to 2,000 nits of high-brightness mode (HBM).

iPhone 18 Pro Max: iPhone 18 Pro Max comes with a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion technology with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The panel offers up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

Vivo X500 Pro Max vs Oppo Find X10 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Chipset, OS

Vivo X500 Pro Max: The Vivo X500 Pro Max runs on an octa-core 2nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. This smartphone comes with 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. It runs on Android 17-based OriginOS 7.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max: The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max also has the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. It ships with Android 17-based ColorOS 17.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: iPhone 18 Pro Max is powered by Apple's A20 Pro chipset. The smartphone runs iOS 27 and offers up to 2TB of internal storage.

Vivo X500 Pro Max vs Oppo Find X10 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Cameras

Vivo X500 Pro Max: The Vivo X500 Pro Max has a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera system. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 200-megapixel Zeiss APO telephoto camera with OIS. For selfies and video calls, it has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max: The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max features a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 200-megapixel ultrawide shooter with autofocus and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS. It has a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: The iPhone 18 Pro Max also boasts a triple rear camera system featuring a 48-megapixel Fusion primary camera with variable aperture, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter. It has an 18-megapixel sensor for selfies.

Vivo X500 Pro Max vs Oppo Find X10 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Battery

Vivo X500 Pro Max: The Vivo X500 Pro Max features a 7,800mAh battery and supports 90W wired fast charging. It also supports 40W wireless charging.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max: The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max carries an 8,000mAh battery. It supports 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Apple does not officially disclose the battery capacity of its phones. The company claims that the iPhone 18 Pro Max offers up to 45 hours of video playback and up to 30 hours of streamed video playback on a single charge.

Which Smartphone Should You Buy?

The Vivo X500 Pro Max, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro Max have premium features tailored for different sets of users. The starting price of the Vivo X500 Pro Max is lower than that of the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max. Both phones are strong options for users who prioritise camera hardware and battery capacity. Meanwhile, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is best suited for users who prefer Apple's hardware and software ecosystem.

FAQs

Which smartphone is cheaper? Vivo X500 Pro Max is the most affordable among the three, Which phone has the best camera specifications among the three? The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max stands out with its triple 200-megapixel rear camera setup.