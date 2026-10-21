Technology News
English Edition

Apple Limiting iPhone Duo Pre-Orders to Two Units per Customer in the US

Customers will not be allowed to add more than two devices to their cart during checkout

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 October 2026 11:48 IST
Apple Limiting iPhone Duo Pre-Orders to Two Units per Customer in the US

Apple’s iPhone Duo is priced from Rs. 2,99,900 in India

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple’s iPhone Duo is the company’s first foldable device
  • Apple is now limiting the number of units customers can pre-order
  • The company and its OEMs have been struggling with iPhone Duo production
Advertisement

As buyers wait for their iPhone Duo foldables to arrive, there's bad news for those who want to buy more than two devices. Apple's first foldable hit pre-order on October 16 and is expected to go on sale starting October 23. Amid news of supply shortages of Apple's first foldable, the company is now limiting iPhone Duo purchases to two units per customer. The news comes shortly after Apple employees reportedly were asked to warn customers not to visit stores to buy the foldable without a pre-order on launch day.

Apple Limiting iPhone Duo to Pre-Orders to Two Units per Customer

A report by MacRumours mentions that Apple is limiting the number of iPhone Duo units that can be purchased by customers. This applies to those looking to pre-order the foldable ahead of launch day, set for October 23.

Customers can purchase only two iPhone Duo units at checkout. Those attempting to purchase more than two will be shown a message requesting the customer to “adjust the total quantity” of iPhone Duo units in their cart before checkout. The source also points to a Reddit post claiming this limit wasn't in place when pre-orders went live on October 16. The message limiting the number of iPhone Duo purchases appears on the Apple website and in the Apple Store app.

The report also says Apple made this two-device limit clear to customers in China, Singapore, and Hong Kong. In India, Apple's website shows a similar message. “A maximum of 2 iPhone can be purchased per customer. Please adjust the total quantity of iPhone in your order before checking out.”, but Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify whether this limit was set in place from October 16, which is when pre-orders went live.

Indeed, the move could have been made to keep scalpers out as many customers struggle to get a delivery date closer to launch. In India, all pre-orders placed today will ship only on January 23, 2027. Retailers like Croma are promising October 29 shipping, but only for the 256GB model, which is currently in stock.

In a more recent report, Apple Store employees were instructed to discourage customers who were looking to purchase an iPhone Duo in-store on launch day. Meanwhile, online customers who pre-ordered the device earlier and were shown shipping dates as far as January have been asked to check their status on October 24. Indeed, the crackdown on scalpers could be good news for eager customers waiting to receive their handsets around the launch date.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple iPhone Duo, Apple, Apple iPhone Duo Launch
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Lava Aura Curve Launched in India With Mini Rear Display, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features

Related Stories

Apple Limiting iPhone Duo Pre-Orders to Two Units per Customer in the US
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note Edge JBL Edition First Impressions
  2. Redmi K100 Confirmed to Get a 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  3. Cyberpunk 2077 Is Getting a Free Update Inspired by Edgerunners 2 This Week
  4. Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Will Launch in India With This Flagship MediaTek SoC
  5. Poco X8s With a 6,330mAh Battery Debuts at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. GTA 6 Is Estimated to Have Generated $630 Million From Pre-Orders Already
  2. Infinix GT 50 Pro Gaming Bundle Revealed Ahead of October 27 India Launch
  3. Malaysia Rolls Out Tokenised Bond Platform for Around-the-Clock Settlement
  4. SBI Reports Suspected Data Exposure Affecting 3,897 Customer Records
  5. eMudhra Takes Remedial Action After Security Researcher Flags Weak Intermediate CA Keys
  6. Upbit Operator Dunamu Partners With MoonPay to Advance Stablecoin Payment Solutions
  7. Perplexity Computer for Mac Adds Local AI Mode for Pro, Max Subscribers
  8. Oppo Reno 17 Pro Camera, Display and Battery Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Expected Launch
  9. Motorola Razr Flex 27 Chipset and Other Specifications Revealed via Geekbench Listing Ahead of Launch
  10. Qubic Brings Blockchain Back Online After $1.4 Million Attack, Sets Recovery Claim Window
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »