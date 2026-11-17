Apple released the iOS 27.3 Beta update for iPhone on Monday, which adds a new way to unlock the iPhone Duo. The Apple foldable, which was released in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, brings back the Touch ID technology for biometric authentication. The Cupertino-based tech giant has also revealed that more than 200,000 apps are now optimised for the iPhone Duo. Other additions include a new Safari feature that lets Siri answer questions using webpage content and support for video podcasts in the Apple TV app.

New iPhone Duo Features in iOS 27.3 Beta

According to Apple, the second iOS 27.3 beta introduces a new facial recognition option under the Touch ID and Passcode settings on the iPhone Duo. The feature uses the front-facing camera on the outer display to recognise the user's face and unlock the device when it is folded.

The tech giant says users can enable the option under Settings, in the Touch ID and Passcode section. It requires a recent Touch ID or passcode authentication before camera-based unlocking can be used. As per the company, the facial recognition data never leaves the device.

The feature is not Face ID, as the iPhone Duo does not include the hardware required for Apple's dedicated facial authentication system. It is also subject to several restrictions. Users can only use it to unlock the device from the Lock Screen when it is closed. Touch ID or a passcode will still be required for Apple Pay purchases, accessing passwords and logins, unlocking apps, and other actions that require authentication.

The camera-based unlocking option also stops working after approximately 45 minutes of inactivity. Apple says users will then need to authenticate using Touch ID or their passcode before they can use it again. It is unavailable when the iPhone Duo is unfolded, too.

The second beta also introduces a Close to Lock option under Display and Brightness settings. When enabled, the iPhone Duo will lock automatically as soon as users fold it shut, instead of simply switching from the inner display to the outer screen.

Separately, Apple announced that more than 200,000 apps are now optimised for the iPhone Duo.

Another new feature is Ask about Page in Safari. The company says Siri can draw on the full content of a webpage, including information that is not currently visible on the screen, to answer users' questions.

For instance, while browsing a lengthy travel guide, users can ask Siri to compile a packing list based on the information on the page. They can then ask the assistant to save the list as a Note without manually scrolling through the entire article. Similarly, users reading a restaurant menu online can ask Siri to identify all the gluten-free options.

The additions are currently available for testing through the second developer betas of Apple's software updates.