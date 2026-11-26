Apple is all set to open its first retail store in Hyderabad, Telangana. Called Apple Kukatpally, the new store will be opened as the company's seventh retail outlet in India. With the new store, the Cupertino-based tech giant will expand its presence in the southern part of the country. Apple's latest products will be available for purcahse through the new store. Customers can also avail technical support via the new store. They can also participate in free in-store sessions at the new location.

Through a press release on Thursday, Apple announced that the Apple Kukatpally store will open its doors to customers on December 10 at 5pm IST. The store is situated at Lake Shore-Y Junction Mall in Kukatpally, Hyderabad. This will be Apple's first physical retail store in the city and its seventh outlet in India.

Apple has revealed the barricade design for the upcoming store. It features a pearl-inspired Apple logo with iridescent colours, reflecting Hyderabad's long-standing association with the pearl trade. Ahead of the opening, the company has made Apple Kukatpally wallpapers and stickers available for customeRS. The company has also put together an Apple Music playlist inspired by Hyderabad's music and local sounds.

Hyderabad houses the company's Research and Development and Retail Customer Care teams. The new store is likely to expand Apple's retail presence in the region.

The company's product range, including the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Duo, is confirmed to be available at Apple Kukatpally. Shoppers can also explore other devices, including the MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display and Touch, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, AirPods 5, HomeView and HomePod mini 2.

Buyers can receive expert guidance from Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses and dedicated Business teams, and take part in Today at Apple sessions. Customers can also attend creative workshops focused on photography, video creation and drawing.

Apple Kukatpally will join the company's existing retail stores in India, including Apple BKC and Apple Borivali in Mumbai, Apple Saket and Apple Noida in Delhi NCR, Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune. Apple Borivali opened in February this year.