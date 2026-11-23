Apple could add more Lock Screen widgets to its first foldable iPhone, according to a new report. The experimental layout would give iPhone Duo users another place to add widgets and check information without unlocking the device. The report comes as early details about its successor, the iPhone Duo 2, have started surfacing online, with recent leaks offering a glimpse of what Apple could have planned for its next foldable. The Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to confirm either development.

iPhone Duo Could Get a New Lock Screen Widget Column

The iPhone Duo could get two additional widgets on its Lock Screen, according to tipster pdfu (@itspdfu). In a post on X, the tipster shared details of a feature called the "Complication Column", which would place two small, circular widgets along the right side of the screen, above the flashlight and camera shortcuts. Users would still be able to keep the row of widgets they already have, giving them more information on the Lock Screen.

The tipster says Apple has added a reference to the feature in an internal iOS 27.1 setting, but it is not active yet. This suggests that Apple may be testing the layout, although there is no confirmation that it will become available to users.

It is not clear whether Apple plans to bring the feature to the iPhone Duo or when that might happen.

Apple recently added new features to the iPhone Duo through the iOS 27.3 beta update, including an option to unlock the phone using its front-facing camera when folded. The update also introduced a Close to Lock setting that automatically locks the device when users fold it shut. The company said the iPhone Duo now supports more than 200,000 optimised apps.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly developing the iPhone Duo 2 for a possible autumn 2027 launch. The brand's second foldable could get a telephoto camera, a thinner, lighter design, and an Action Button. The company may also be considering Face ID for the outer display, although the feature may not arrive until the iPhone Duo 3 in 2028.