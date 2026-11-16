Apple's first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, was launched in September during the ‘Surprise and Shine' event. The foldable from Apple boasts a 7.6-inch foldable display, a 5.4-inch cover display and Apple's in-house A20 Pro chipset. The second-generation iPhone Duo is said to be in development now, with a possible launch window in 2027. Apple is reportedly working on adding Face ID and an action button to the iPhone Duo 2. It could come with many upgrades over the first-generation model.

iPhone Duo 2 Could Get Face ID and Action Button

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple is working on the next-generation iPhone Duo, internally codenamed V78. The company is gearing up to add Face ID to the foldable, but Gurman says Apple's development schedule could affect inclusion of this feature.

Apple reportedly needs to finalise the iPhone Duo 2 hardware right around now if it wants to introduce the device next autumn. As a result, it remains unclear whether Face ID will make it to the final version.

Another priority is adding an Action button to the iPhone Duo 2. Gurman says given the limited space on the foldable handset, the company could combine the functionality of the Action button with the existing Camera Control button. This approach could also address feedback from a few users that they rarely use the camera button.

Apple is reportedly considering adding a dedicated telephoto camera and making the device thinner and lighter overall. "But Face ID is the top priority. I'm told that Apple has already developed prototypes of the iPhone Duo 2 with Face ID, and engineers are still actively working to integrate the facial-recognition system into the outer display of the second-generation model," said Gurman.

Gurman also notes that shoppers should not expect Apple to translate feedback from the first-generation iPhone Duo into hardware changes until the Duo 3. He says since the company is already working towards finalising the hardware of the iPhone Duo 2, there is reportedly little time to translate customer feedback and survey results into hardware changes.

The second-generation model is expected to reflect Apple's existing development priorities, which were established before the first foldable iPhone was announced. Further improvements based on customer feedback could arrive with the iPhone Duo 3.

Besides the iPhone Duo 2, Gurman suggested that Apple is preparing a redesigned iPhone Pro lineup, iPhone Air 2, and major refreshes to the entry-level iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro for next year. Other products in development include a major Apple Watch redesign, New MacBook Pros with M7, M7 Pro and M7 Max chips, and updated smart home devices, including a tabletop robot.

iPhone Duo starts at Rs. 2,99,900 in India. It has a 7.6-inch foldable display and a 5.4-inch cover display. It runs on an A20 Pro chipset.