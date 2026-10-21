Lava has launched a new smartphone with a curved display. The Lava Aura Curve has been listed on the official website. It shares several key features and design elements with the Lava Virat Curve handaset, which was introduced in India in September. Both phones are equipped with a rear mini display. The Aura Curve is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset with an AnTuTu score of over 800,000, according to Lava. It boasts a 6.67-inch full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED main display.

Lava Aura Curve Price in India, Availability

Lava Aura Curve price in India is set at Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The phone comes in Him Silver and Ambar Blue finishes.

The company has confirmed that interested customers can buy the Lava Aura Curve from offline Lava retailers.

Notably, the Lava Virat Curve is priced in India at Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and is offered in Ellora Slate, Heritage Indigo and Makrana Ivory shades.

Lava Aura Curve Features

The Lava Aura Curve sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1,100nits of peak brightness level. It is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM alongside 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 16 and will get two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates. It supports several Vayu AI features like AI Circle Search, AI Call Summary, as well as AI Voice Translation with support for 80 languages.

In the camera department, the Lava Aura Curve features a 50-megapixel dual AI rear camera setup led by a Sony IMX752 sensor and a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The rear mini display is placed below the rear camera module and can help show the time, battery level, notifications, and custom messages.

The Lava Aura Curve packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and is claimed to offer up to 660 minutes of YouTube playback on a single charge. The body carries MIL-STD-810H build certification and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.