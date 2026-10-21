Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Lava Aura Curve Launched in India With Mini Rear Display, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features

Lava Aura Curve Launched in India With Mini Rear Display, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features

The Lava Aura Curve shares several key features and design elements with the Lava Virat Curve handaset, which was introduced in India in September.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 October 2026 11:47 IST
Lava Aura Curve Launched in India With Mini Rear Display, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Aura Curve has a secondary mini rear display below the camera module

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Lava Aura Curve has a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset
  • The Lava Aura Curve has an IP64-rated dust and splash resistant build
  • The Lava Aura Curve is backed by a 6,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Lava has launched a new smartphone with a curved display. The Lava Aura Curve has been listed on the official website. It shares several key features and design elements with the Lava Virat Curve handaset, which was introduced in India in September. Both phones are equipped with a rear mini display. The Aura Curve is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset with an AnTuTu score of over 800,000, according to Lava. It boasts a 6.67-inch full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED main display.

Lava Aura Curve Price in India, Availability

Lava Aura Curve price in India is set at Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The phone comes in Him Silver and Ambar Blue finishes.

The company has confirmed that interested customers can buy the Lava Aura Curve from offline Lava retailers.

Notably, the Lava Virat Curve is priced in India at Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and is offered in Ellora Slate, Heritage Indigo and Makrana Ivory shades.

Lava Aura Curve Features

The Lava Aura Curve sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1,100nits of peak brightness level. It is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM alongside 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 16 and will get two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates. It supports several Vayu AI features like AI Circle Search, AI Call Summary, as well as AI Voice Translation with support for 80 languages.

In the camera department, the Lava Aura Curve features a 50-megapixel dual AI rear camera setup led by a Sony IMX752 sensor and a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The rear mini display is placed below the rear camera module and can help show the time, battery level, notifications, and custom messages.

The Lava Aura Curve packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and is claimed to offer up to 660 minutes of YouTube playback on a single charge. The body carries MIL-STD-810H build certification and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lava Aura Curve, Lava Aura Curve India Launch, Lava Aura Curve Features, Lava Virat Curve, Lava
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Will Launch as India’s First Phone With the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Chipset
Apple Limiting iPhone Duo Pre-Orders to Two Units per Customer in the US
Lava Aura Curve Launched in India With Mini Rear Display, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Will Launch in India With This Flagship MediaTek SoC
  2. Infinix Note Edge JBL Edition First Impressions
  3. Cyberpunk 2077 Is Getting a Free Update Inspired by Edgerunners 2 This Week
  4. Poco X8s With a 6,330mAh Battery Debuts at This Price
  5. Redmi K100 Confirmed to Get a 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  6. Realme C01 Price, Specifications Revealed via Retailer Listing
  7. Oppo Reno 17 Pro Camera, Display and Battery Specifications Surface Online
  8. Infinix GT 50 Pro Gaming Bundle Revealed Ahead of October 27 India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. GTA 6 Is Estimated to Have Generated $630 Million From Pre-Orders Already
  2. Infinix GT 50 Pro Gaming Bundle Revealed Ahead of October 27 India Launch
  3. Malaysia Rolls Out Tokenised Bond Platform for Around-the-Clock Settlement
  4. SBI Reports Suspected Data Exposure Affecting 3,897 Customer Records
  5. eMudhra Takes Remedial Action After Security Researcher Flags Weak Intermediate CA Keys
  6. Upbit Operator Dunamu Partners With MoonPay to Advance Stablecoin Payment Solutions
  7. Perplexity Computer for Mac Adds Local AI Mode for Pro, Max Subscribers
  8. Oppo Reno 17 Pro Camera, Display and Battery Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Expected Launch
  9. Motorola Razr Flex 27 Chipset and Other Specifications Revealed via Geekbench Listing Ahead of Launch
  10. Qubic Brings Blockchain Back Online After $1.4 Million Attack, Sets Recovery Claim Window
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »