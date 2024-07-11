Technology News

iOS 17.6 Public Beta 3 Update for iPhone Goes Live With Bug Fixes and System Improvements

Apple’s release notes state iOS 17.6 Public Beta 3 fixes an issue related to a frozen home screen icon when an offloaded app is reinstalled from marketplace.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 July 2024 12:50 IST
iOS 17.6 Public Beta 3 Update for iPhone Goes Live With Bug Fixes and System Improvements

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Lucas Hoang

Apple rolled out iOS 17.6 Developer Beta 3 on Tuesday, following it up with the release of public beta

Highlights
  • iOS 17.6 Beta 3 Update for iPhone was released on Wednesday
  • The update is claimed to bring bug fixes and system improvements
  • Apple also rolled out the iOS 18 Developer Beta 3 recently
Advertisement

Apple released the iOS 17.6 Public Beta 3 update for iPhone on Wednesday. This development comes just a day after the Cupertino-based tech giant seeded the third developer betas for the same update for its devices. However, users do not need to have registered developer accounts to download the public beta updates. While no new features have been reported so far in the update, it is speculated to bring bug fixes and system enhancements.

iOS 17.6 Public Beta 3 Update

According to Apple's release notes, iOS 17.6 Public Beta 3 is said to offer overall performance improvements and enhanced stability. The update is said to fix an issue that would result in a frozen home screen icon when an offloaded app was reinstalled from a marketplace. Furthermore, it is also said to bring a fix for the notification failure of an app, installed from a marketplace with an expired license, that did not launch.

Alongside these issues, Apple says it also rectifies an issue which caused Bluetooth headphone playback issues for audio output with specific AVAudioSession configurations. Notably, the aforementioned issues were also mentioned in the release notes of the iOS 17.6 Beta 2 update which was released on July 1.

Alongside the iOS 17.6 Public Beta 3 update, Apple also rolled out the third public beta updates for iPadOS 17.6, watchOS 10.6, tvOS 17.6, and visionOS 1.3 to users. While proceeding to download the update, users will have to select between the iOS 17 and iOS 18 beta, depending on the firmware they wish to be on, since Apple is running both programs simultaneously.

The second iOS 17.6 developer beta introduced a new ‘Catch Up' feature for Apple TV users, enabling them to watch the top highlights and key moments from their favourite sports games if they missed out on it. The feature was first announced in June as part of the MLS Season Pass but made its way to the Apple TV app with the iOS 17.6 developer beta 2. The iOS 17.6 update is widely believed to be the last big iOS 17 update since Apple has already previewed [iOS 18](https://www.gadgets360.com/tags/ios-18) – its next operating system for the iPhone.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iOS 17.6, iOS 17.6 Developer Beta 3, iOS 17, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Unveils the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6: Pushing Innovation Boundaries With Galaxy AI
Apple Issues Fresh Warning to Users in 98 Countries Over 'Mercenary Spyware'
iOS 17.6 Public Beta 3 Update for iPhone Goes Live With Bug Fixes and System Improvements
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HMD's First Smartphone in India Could Be Revealed on This Date
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Launched: See Price, Availability
  3. Honor 200 5G Series Camera Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Galaxy Wearables Prices in India Revealed
  5. Samsung Galaxy Ring With Up to 7 Days Battery Life Launched in Nine Sizes
#Latest Stories
  1. Remnant 2, Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion and More Join PS Plus Game Catalog in July
  2. BWA Anticipates Tax Revisions Before Union Budget, Commends Indian Firms Embracing Web3
  3. HMD's First Phone in India May Debut on July 25; Arrow Moniker Dropped Over Legal Reasons
  4. Galaxy AI Brings New Features to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and More
  5. iOS 17.6 Public Beta 3 Update for iPhone Goes Live With Bug Fixes and System Improvements
  6. Apple Issues Fresh Warning to Users in 98 Countries Over 'Mercenary Spyware'
  7. Apple Reportedly Brings RCS Messaging Support to Canada, Spain and Other Countries With iOS 18 Developer Beta 3
  8. Redmi K70 Ultra Confirmed to Launch in July, Tipped to Debut Alongside Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Mix Flip on July 18
  9. Honor 200 5G Series Camera Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  10. Neuralink Brain Chip Implant Wires Now Stable in First Patient, Musk Hopes for More Human Trials This Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »