Apple released the iOS 17.6 Public Beta 3 update for iPhone on Wednesday. This development comes just a day after the Cupertino-based tech giant seeded the third developer betas for the same update for its devices. However, users do not need to have registered developer accounts to download the public beta updates. While no new features have been reported so far in the update, it is speculated to bring bug fixes and system enhancements.

According to Apple's release notes, iOS 17.6 Public Beta 3 is said to offer overall performance improvements and enhanced stability. The update is said to fix an issue that would result in a frozen home screen icon when an offloaded app was reinstalled from a marketplace. Furthermore, it is also said to bring a fix for the notification failure of an app, installed from a marketplace with an expired license, that did not launch.

Alongside these issues, Apple says it also rectifies an issue which caused Bluetooth headphone playback issues for audio output with specific AVAudioSession configurations. Notably, the aforementioned issues were also mentioned in the release notes of the iOS 17.6 Beta 2 update which was released on July 1.

Alongside the iOS 17.6 Public Beta 3 update, Apple also rolled out the third public beta updates for iPadOS 17.6, watchOS 10.6, tvOS 17.6, and visionOS 1.3 to users. While proceeding to download the update, users will have to select between the iOS 17 and iOS 18 beta, depending on the firmware they wish to be on, since Apple is running both programs simultaneously.

The second iOS 17.6 developer beta introduced a new ‘Catch Up' feature for Apple TV users, enabling them to watch the top highlights and key moments from their favourite sports games if they missed out on it. The feature was first announced in June as part of the MLS Season Pass but made its way to the Apple TV app with the iOS 17.6 developer beta 2. The iOS 17.6 update is widely believed to be the last big iOS 17 update since Apple has already previewed [iOS 18](https://www.gadgets360.com/tags/ios-18) – its next operating system for the iPhone.