iOS 17.6 Developer Beta 2 update was rolled out by Apple to developers and beta testers on Monday. It builds upon the first developer beta which was rolled out last week, alongside the iOS 18 Developer Beta 2. While it does not offer many new features, the update is said to improve overall performance and enhance stability. It is expected to be the last major iOS 17 update, following the announcement of iOS 18 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 on June 10 and its likely rollout later this year.

iOS 17.6 Developer Beta 2

Apple has rolled out a new Catch Up feature to the Apple TV app, with the latest iOS 17.6 beta (via 9to5Mac). With this, users can watch the top highlights and key moments of their favourite sports matches, if they were unable to watch from the beginning. Instead of watching the whole game from the beginning, it lets them jump right into the action-packed scenarios.

This feature was first announced in June as part of the MLS Season Pass and is now making its way to the Apple TV app with the iOS 17.6 Developer Beta 2 update. Beta testers can try out the feature before it rolls out to all users on the stable channel.

Alongside this feature, it brings fixes for several issues. As per Apple's release notes, it rectifies an issue which caused playback issues on Bluetooth headphones for audio output with specific AVAudioSession configurations.

When reinstalling an app from a marketplace, the home screen icon will not be disabled anymore. The update also fixes a notification failure which occurred when an app, installed from a marketplace with an expired license, failed to launch.

Alongside the iOS 17.6 Developer Beta 2 update, Apple also rolled out the second developer betas for iPadOS 17.6, watchOS 10.6, tvOS 17.6 and visionOS 1.3 to beta testers, and stable version are expected to be rolled out to users on the coming weeks.

iOS 17.6 Developer Beta 2 update can be downloaded by registering as a developer via the Apple Developer Program. Until last year, users had to pay a $99 (roughly Rs. 8,000) per year fee, but the program is now free for all users who sign up using their Apple ID.

Since Apple is running beta programs for both iOS 17 and iOS 18 simultaneously, users will need to select which operating system they wish to be on, when signing up to receive beta versions of Apple's operating systems.

