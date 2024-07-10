iPhone 16 series — Apple's purported smartphones that are expected to succeed its iPhone 15 lineup — is expected to be launched in the coming weeks. These handsets could arrive with a notable change to the company's Face ID biometric authentication mechanism, according to a report. Previous reports had suggested that Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models would arrive with support for new Face ID sensors located under the display, but these upgrades were later said to arrive by 2025.

iPhone 16 Face ID design changes

A DigiTimes report (via MacRumors) states that Apple is expected to "overhaul" its Face ID biometric authentication system on the iPhone 16 that uses facial recognition to unlock the smartphone and secures sensitive applications and payment-related functions. The publication cites an earlier report by The Telegraph that states the company's decision to drop British supplier Coherent has resulted in the supplier considering the sale of its manufacturing facility in the UK.

The report does not specify what design changes will make their way to the Face ID system on the purported iPhone 16 series. Previous leaks indicated that the iPhone 16 Pro models would be equipped with support for upgraded sensors located under the display, that could potentially allow the iPhone to offer a full-screen experience, minus the Dynamic Island introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro.

However, these claims were countered by Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO and Co-Founder, Ross Young, who has previously stated that these upgrades to Apple's Face ID system were unlikely to be introduced until 2025, which is when the iPhone 17 series is expected to be launched by the company.

According to previous reports, the iPhone 17 series of smartphones will arrive next year with a notable upgrade to the front-facing camera. The Cupertino company will reportedly equip its 2025 iPhone models with a 24-megapixel selfie camera, which will offer images with a higher resolution than the current generation models that feature a 12-megapixel camera.

