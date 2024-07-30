Technology News
Lava Yuva Star 4G Renders Leaked Online, Said to Get 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera

Lava Yuva Star 4G is tipped to run on Unisoc T750 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 July 2024 18:05 IST
Photo Credit: Passionategeekz

Lava Yuva Star 4G is said to feature a 6.52-inch LCD HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display

Lava Yuva Star 4G is reportedly making its way to the Indian market. The domestic smartphone brand is yet to confirm the existence of a new Yuva series phone, but ahead of it, renders and specifications of the phone have surfaced online. The leaked hands-on renders show the smartphone in two finishes. The Lava Yuva Star 4G is tipped to run on Unisoc T750 and is said to feature dual rear cameras. It is expected to carry a 5,000mAh battery.

Lava Yuva Star 4G design revealed in renders

A report by Passionategeekz has shared alleged hands-on renders and specifications of Lava Yuva Star 4G. The images show the handset in blue and lavender shades with curved edges and thin bezels. The display has a waterdrop-style notch in the centre. The renders show a dual rear camera unit arranged in a rectangular-shaped camera island with round edges. 

Lava Yuva Star 4G specifications (expected)

As per the report, the Lava Yuva Star 4G runs on Android 14 and features a 6.52-inch LCD HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 269ppi pixel density and 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to get a UniSoC T750 chipset under the hood alongside Mali G57 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The handset could support 4GB virtual RAM as well.

The Lava Yuva Star 4G is tipped to come with a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera alongside LED flash. It could include an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front with a screen flash.

Lava is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery on the Yuva Star 4G. The phone is likely to support face unlock feature and carry a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Lava Blaze is rumoured to be offered in 64GB and 128GB storage options and could be priced below Rs. 10,000 in the country. It is likely to retail for a price tag between Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 8,000.

