Lava Yuva 5G With Unisoc T750 5G SoC, 50-Megapixel Dual Cameras Debuts in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Yuva 5G features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 May 2024 16:05 IST
Lava Yuva 5G With Unisoc T750 5G SoC, 50-Megapixel Dual Cameras Debuts in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Yuva 5G has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter

Highlights
  • Lava has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the new Lava Yuva 5G
  • The onboard memory can be expanded up to 8GB
  • The Lava Yuva 5G packs 128GB of internal storage
Lava Yuva 5G has been launched in India on Thursday (May 30) as the latest 5G offering by Lava International. The new handset runs on the Unisoc T750 5G platform and is claimed to be the first phone in India to use this octa-core chipset. The Lava Yuva 5G features a hole punch display with 90Hz refresh rate and a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Lava Yuva 5G price in India, availability

The price of Lava Yuva 5G has been set at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Mystic Blue and Mystic Green colourways and will go on sale starting June 5 through Amazon, Lava e-store, and retail outlets. Lava is offering a one-year warranty on the handset.

Lava Yuva 5G specifications

Dual SIM Lava Yuva 5G runs on Android 13 and Lava is assuring two years of security updates and an upgrade to Android 14 for the new phone. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with 269ppi pixel density and 90Hz refresh rate. The 2.5D curved display has a hole punch cutout in the top centre. It runs on an octa-core Unisoc T750 5G SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. The onboard memory can be expanded up to 8GB using additional storage.

Like recently launched Lava phones, the Lava Yuva 5G also has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary shooter, and an LED flash. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera sensor with a screen flash.

The Lava Yuva 5G packs 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, GPRS, OTG, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. It has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer and proximity sensor. For authentication, it has a fingerprint sensor, and supports face unlocking.

Lava has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the new Lava Yuva 5G with support for 18W charging. The battery is said to deliver up to 28 hours of talk time on a single charge. It measures 163.36x76.16x9.1mm and weighs 208 grams.

Lava Yuva 5G

Lava Yuva 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.52-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Lava Yuva 5G, Lava Yuva 5G Price in India, Lava Yuva 5G Specifications, Lava
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
