Lava Blaze X 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Blaze X carries a dual rear camera unit with a 64-megapixel Sony primary sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 July 2024 13:35 IST
Lava Blaze X 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Blaze X is released in Starlight Purple and Titanium Grey colour options

Highlights
  • Lava Blaze X 5G has curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Onbaord memory can be expanded up to 16GB
  • Lava Blaze X 5G runs on Android 14
Lava Blaze X 5G was launched in India on Wednesday as the latest 5G smartphone from domestic smartphone brand Lava. The new handset is equipped with a 120Hz curved AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It was earlier rumoured to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. The Lava Blaze X 5G sports a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. 

Lava Blaze X 5G price in India

The price of Lava Blaze X 5G in India has been set at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 6GB and 8GB variants with 128GB storage are priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. It is available in Starlight Purple and Titanium Grey colour options and will go on sale through the Lava e-store and Amazon starting July 20.

As an introductory offer, Lava is offering a Rs. 1,000 discount on all variants. 

Lava Blaze X 5G specifications

The dual SIM (nano) supported smartphone runs on Android 14 and sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 394ppi pixel density, and 800nits peak brightness. It is armed with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. A virtual RAM feature is available on the phone that uses onboard storage to add up to 16GB additional RAM.

Lava Blaze X 5G carries a dual rear camera unit including a 64-megapixel Sony primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. For selfies and video chats, it has a 16-megapixel front camera with front flash.

Connectivity options on the Lava Blaze X 5G include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, OTG, 5G, and a USB Type-C port. It comes with an IP52-rating with sensors including an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer and proximity. The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

The Lava Blaze X 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh Li-Polymer battery that offers 33W wired fast charging support. 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
Lava Blaze X 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
