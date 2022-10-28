Moto G Play (2021) powered by a Snapdragon 460 SoC was launched in January 2021. Now, its purported successor Moto G Play (2022) is reportedly inching towards its launch as some photos of the smartphone have surfaced online. New leaks suggest its design and offer a glimpse at the specifications. Moto G Play (2022) is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. It could carry a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 16-megapixel main sensor. Renders show a hole-punch display design as well. The Moto G Play (2022) is said to carry a 5,000mAh battery.

Known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has leaked the renders and specifications of the Moto G Play (2022). The leaked renders show a display with a hole-punch cutout housing the selfie camera. The smartphone is seen in a navy blue shade. A triple camera setup is arranged in the upper left corner of its rear panel, alongside the LED flash. Further, the left spine of the handset has power and volume buttons.

As per the leak, Moto G Play (2022) will run on Android 12 and feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 720 x 1,600 pixels resolution. The upcoming Motorola phone could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

The triple rear camera setup on the Moto G Play (2022) is said to include a 16-megapixel main sensor and two 2-megapixel shooters. Like the predecessor, it is expected to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. It is tipped to get an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

To recall, the Moto G Play (2021) was released in select global markets in January last year in a single Misty Blue colour option with a price tag of $169.99 (roughly Rs. 12,500).

The Moto G Play (2021) runs Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display. Under the hood, the phone has a Snapdragon 460 SoC and Adreno 610 GPU with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The handset also gets a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 5-megapixel selfie sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

