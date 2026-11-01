Rising memory prices have made smartphones more expensive, with manufacturers increasingly passing higher component costs on to buyers. This has made finding a capable phone within a fixed budget a little more challenging. This particularly holds true for those looking at the mid-range segment. Samsung, however, still has several smartphones available in India for under Rs. 50,000. Its offerings span its flagship-inspired FE lineup and the more affordable Galaxy A, F, and M series.

So, if buying a handset is on your wishlist, then here are seven Samsung smartphones worth considering under Rs. 50,000.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is the flagship-inspired option in this list. It offers a large AMOLED display and a processor from Samsung's previous flagship phone lineup. It features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone measures 161.3 x 76.6 x 7.4mm and weighs 190g. It comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Galaxy S25 FE is powered by Samsung's Exynos 2400 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Its rear camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, while a 12-megapixel sensor handles selfies. The phone packs a 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate Processor: Samsung Exynos 2400

RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM, up to 512GB storage

Cameras: 50-megapixel primary, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, 8-megapixel telephoto; 12-megapixel front camera

Battery: 4,900mAh, 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is currently selling for around Rs. 49,000 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It measures 162.2 x 77.5 x 7.4mm and weighs around 198g. The phone has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The Galaxy A56 5G runs on Samsung's Exynos 1580 chipset and is available with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Its triple rear camera system includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera. There is also a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support and launched with Android 15. Samsung has promised six generations of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, Full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Samsung Exynos 1580

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage

Cameras: 50-megapixel primary with OIS, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel macro; 12-megapixel front camera

Battery: 5,000mAh, 45W wired charging

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G price in India starts at Rs. 32,999 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G

The Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G is aimed at buyers looking for a large AMOLED screen and a high-capacity battery without moving into flagship pricing. It features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

The handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Its rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. A 12-megapixel front camera is available for selfies and video calls. The Galaxy F70 Pro 5G runs Android 16-based One UI 8.5. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, Full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus+

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3

RAM and Storage: 6GB or 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage

Cameras: 50-megapixel primary with OIS, 5-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro; 12-megapixel front camera

Battery: 6,000mAh, 45W wired charging

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G is priced at around Rs. 24,500 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The Galaxy M47 5G is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It offers up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. For photography, the phone features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with OIS, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. A 12-megapixel front camera handles selfies and video calls.

It runs Android 16-based One UI 8.5, with Samsung promising six generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates. The 6,000mAh battery supports 45W wired fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, Full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus+

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Cameras: 50-megapixel primary with OIS, 5-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro; 12-megapixel front camera

Battery: 6,000mAh, 45W wired charging

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G is priced at Rs. 26,999 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A37 5G has a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone runs Samsung's One UI 8.5 software and is part of the company's newer Galaxy A-series lineup. Samsung has also promised six generations of Android OS upgrades.

The Galaxy A37 5G is powered by an Exynos chipset and features a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera, along with a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+, Full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Exynos chipset

RAM and Storage: 8GB or 12GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage

Cameras: 50-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel macro; 12-megapixel front camera

Battery: 5,000mAh, 45W wired charging

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A37 5G is currently selling for Rs. 41,790 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A27 5G features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It measures 162.4 x 78.2 x 7.8mm and weighs 200g. The phone also carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The Galaxy A27 5G is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It also supports storage expansion of up to 2TB through a microSD card. For photography, the phone has a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. A 12-megapixel front camera is available for selfies and video calls.

It runs Android 16-based One UI 8.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging. Samsung has promised six generations of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, Full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3

RAM and Storage: 6GB or 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage, microSD expansion up to 2TB

Cameras: 50-megapixel primary with OIS, 5-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro; 12-megapixel front camera

Battery: 5,000mAh, 25W wired charging

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A27 5G price in India is set at Rs. 33,499 on Amazon.