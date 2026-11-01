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Best Samsung Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000 in India: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy A56 and More

Here are seven Samsung smartphones worth considering under Rs. 50,000.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 November 2026 17:00 IST
Best Samsung Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000 in India: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy A56 and More

Samsung’s FE models serve as the bridge between the Galaxy A and Galaxy S devices

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Highlights
  • The Galaxy S25 FE is powered by Samsung's Exynos 2400 chip
  • Samsung Galaxy M47 5G gets up to six generations of OS upgrades
  • Galaxy A37 5G comes equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera
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Rising memory prices have made smartphones more expensive, with manufacturers increasingly passing higher component costs on to buyers. This has made finding a capable phone within a fixed budget a little more challenging. This particularly holds true for those looking at the mid-range segment. Samsung, however, still has several smartphones available in India for under Rs. 50,000. Its offerings span its flagship-inspired FE lineup and the more affordable Galaxy A, F, and M series.

So, if buying a handset is on your wishlist, then here are seven Samsung smartphones worth considering under Rs. 50,000.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is the flagship-inspired option in this list. It offers a large AMOLED display and a processor from Samsung's previous flagship phone lineup. It features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone measures 161.3 x 76.6 x 7.4mm and weighs 190g. It comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Galaxy S25 FE is powered by Samsung's Exynos 2400 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Its rear camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, while a 12-megapixel sensor handles selfies. The phone packs a 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate Processor: Samsung Exynos 2400

RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM, up to 512GB storage

Cameras: 50-megapixel primary, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, 8-megapixel telephoto; 12-megapixel front camera

Battery: 4,900mAh, 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is currently selling for around Rs. 49,000 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It measures 162.2 x 77.5 x 7.4mm and weighs around 198g. The phone has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The Galaxy A56 5G runs on Samsung's Exynos 1580 chipset and is available with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Its triple rear camera system includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera. There is also a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support and launched with Android 15. Samsung has promised six generations of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, Full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Samsung Exynos 1580

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage

Cameras: 50-megapixel primary with OIS, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel macro; 12-megapixel front camera

Battery: 5,000mAh, 45W wired charging

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G price in India starts at Rs. 32,999 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G

The Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G is aimed at buyers looking for a large AMOLED screen and a high-capacity battery without moving into flagship pricing. It features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

The handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Its rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. A 12-megapixel front camera is available for selfies and video calls. The Galaxy F70 Pro 5G runs Android 16-based One UI 8.5. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, Full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus+

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3

RAM and Storage: 6GB or 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage

Cameras: 50-megapixel primary with OIS, 5-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro; 12-megapixel front camera

Battery: 6,000mAh, 45W wired charging

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G is priced at around Rs. 24,500 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The Galaxy M47 5G is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It offers up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. For photography, the phone features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with OIS, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. A 12-megapixel front camera handles selfies and video calls.

It runs Android 16-based One UI 8.5, with Samsung promising six generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates. The 6,000mAh battery supports 45W wired fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, Full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus+

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Cameras: 50-megapixel primary with OIS, 5-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro; 12-megapixel front camera

Battery: 6,000mAh, 45W wired charging

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G is priced at Rs. 26,999 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A37 5G has a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone runs Samsung's One UI 8.5 software and is part of the company's newer Galaxy A-series lineup. Samsung has also promised six generations of Android OS upgrades.

The Galaxy A37 5G is powered by an Exynos chipset and features a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera, along with a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+, Full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Exynos chipset

RAM and Storage: 8GB or 12GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage

Cameras: 50-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel macro; 12-megapixel front camera

Battery: 5,000mAh, 45W wired charging

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A37 5G is currently selling for Rs. 41,790 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A27 5G features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It measures 162.4 x 78.2 x 7.8mm and weighs 200g. The phone also carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The Galaxy A27 5G is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It also supports storage expansion of up to 2TB through a microSD card. For photography, the phone has a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. A 12-megapixel front camera is available for selfies and video calls.

It runs Android 16-based One UI 8.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging. Samsung has promised six generations of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, Full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3

RAM and Storage: 6GB or 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage, microSD expansion up to 2TB

Cameras: 50-megapixel primary with OIS, 5-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro; 12-megapixel front camera

Battery: 5,000mAh, 25W wired charging

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A27 5G price in India is set at Rs. 33,499 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Flagship-level chipset
  • Good primary and decent telephoto cameras
  • Industry-leading software support
  • Bad
  • Poor thermal management
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Battery life is not its strongest suit
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 FE review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 16
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Long software support
  • Good speakers
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Camera performance could?ve been better
  • Expensive for what it offers
  • No upgrades in battery department
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A56 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks similar to the S series flagships
  • Quick charging
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive for the hardware the phone has to offer
  • UI is riddled with ads
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A37 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A27 5G

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Polished design with IP64 rating
  • Super AMOLED panel offers deep blacks
  • Single speaker is loud and packs a punch
  • Plenty of software features
  • 6 years of OS updates
  • Bad
  • Display could have been brighter
  • Poor overall camera performance
  • Average battery life
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A27 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Samsung Galaxy A36, Samsung Galaxy A37, Samsung Galaxy A27, Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M47
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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