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Samsung Galaxy A38 Will Launch Next Year With a Notable Battery Upgrade, Report Says

Samsung Galaxy A38 will reportedly be unveiled at a significantly higher price.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 November 2026 16:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy A38 Will Launch Next Year With a Notable Battery Upgrade, Report Says

Samsung Galaxy A38 will succeed this year's Galaxy A37 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A38 might feature a triple rear camera unit
  • Samsung Galaxy A38 could be accompanied by the Galaxy A58
  • Samsung has yet to confirm the launch of the Galaxy A38
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Samsung Galaxy A37 was launched in India in April, along with the Galaxy A57. The smartphones are currently on sale in the country via various e-commerce platforms and the company's website. Now, information regarding the next-generation Galaxy A series phones has started surfacing online. According to a report, the Samsung Galaxy A38 will be equipped with a significantly larger battery. The Galaxy A58 is also expected to pack a similar-capacity battery. It is also expected to launch next year at a notably higher price than its predecessor. The phone might retain a triple rear camera system, with the same sensors as this year's Galaxy A37.

Samsung Galaxy A38 Specifications, Features (Expected)

GalaxyClub reports that the tech giant will equip the rumoured Samsung Galaxy A38 with a larger battery than its predecessor. The handset is said to pack a battery with a rated capacity of 5,882mAh, which could be marketed by the smartphone maker as the typical capacity of 6,000mAh. If this is true, it would be a notable upgrade over the Galaxy A37, which features a 5,000mAh battery. On top of this, the report highlights that the higher-end Samsung Galaxy A58 is also expected to boast a 6,000mAh cell.

Further, the Samsung Galaxy A58 is expected to see a price hike, too. It is expected to be launched in March or April 2027 at a starting price of EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 53,000). In India, the Samsung Galaxy A37 is currently listed on the Samsung online store at a starting price of Rs. 46,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, going up to Rs. 63,999 for the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB model.

The report also highlights that the Samsung Galaxy A38 could be equipped with a similar rear camera system as its predecessor. For reference, the Galaxy A37 features a triple camera unit on the back, with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the Samsung Galaxy A38 could be equipped with a 12-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy A37 (review) is powered by the company's in-house Exynos 1480 chipset, along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The handset sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

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Samsung Galaxy A37 5G

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks similar to the S series flagships
  • Quick charging
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive for the hardware the phone has to offer
  • UI is riddled with ads
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A37 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A38, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A38 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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