Samsung Galaxy A37 was launched in India in April, along with the Galaxy A57. The smartphones are currently on sale in the country via various e-commerce platforms and the company's website. Now, information regarding the next-generation Galaxy A series phones has started surfacing online. According to a report, the Samsung Galaxy A38 will be equipped with a significantly larger battery. The Galaxy A58 is also expected to pack a similar-capacity battery. It is also expected to launch next year at a notably higher price than its predecessor. The phone might retain a triple rear camera system, with the same sensors as this year's Galaxy A37.

Samsung Galaxy A38 Specifications, Features (Expected)

GalaxyClub reports that the tech giant will equip the rumoured Samsung Galaxy A38 with a larger battery than its predecessor. The handset is said to pack a battery with a rated capacity of 5,882mAh, which could be marketed by the smartphone maker as the typical capacity of 6,000mAh. If this is true, it would be a notable upgrade over the Galaxy A37, which features a 5,000mAh battery. On top of this, the report highlights that the higher-end Samsung Galaxy A58 is also expected to boast a 6,000mAh cell.

Further, the Samsung Galaxy A58 is expected to see a price hike, too. It is expected to be launched in March or April 2027 at a starting price of EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 53,000). In India, the Samsung Galaxy A37 is currently listed on the Samsung online store at a starting price of Rs. 46,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, going up to Rs. 63,999 for the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB model.

The report also highlights that the Samsung Galaxy A38 could be equipped with a similar rear camera system as its predecessor. For reference, the Galaxy A37 features a triple camera unit on the back, with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the Samsung Galaxy A38 could be equipped with a 12-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy A37 (review) is powered by the company's in-house Exynos 1480 chipset, along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The handset sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.