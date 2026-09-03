Samsung Exynos 2700 has surfaced in a leaked die shot, offering an early look at the processor that could power the company's 2027 flagship smartphones. The leak points to a substantial change in Samsung's CPU design, along with a larger GPU and support for next-generation memory. The upcoming chip is expected to use Samsung's second-generation 2nm process and could arrive with the Galaxy S27 series. Its reported specifications also suggest that Samsung is targeting higher CPU and graphics performance with its next flagship SoC.

Samsung Exynos 2700 Leak Reveals Two Prime Cores

Research and analysis firm SemiAnalysis (@SemiAnalysis_) shared the leaked Exynos 2700 die shot on X, revealing a 10-core CPU with two Arm C2 Ultra prime cores. One core is clocked at 4.24GHz and the other at 3.36GHz. The remaining eight cores are Arm C2 Pro units, with four running at 3.74GHz and four at 2.88GHz. The chip reportedly has no dedicated efficiency cores, while its two-prime-core design resembles Apple's A-series processors.

The Exynos 2700 reportedly has 40MB of total cache, comprising a 24MB system-level cache and four 4MB L3 cache banks for the CPU. The leaked layout also shows an Xclipse 970 GPU with 16 compute units arranged across eight workgroup processors. The GPU is reportedly based on AMD's RDNA 5 architecture.

Reports have suggested that the Exynos 2700 could outperform Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 in CPU and GPU workloads. Independent testing will be needed to determine how it compares with competing processors from Qualcomm, MediaTek and Apple.

The Exynos 2700 is reportedly designed with four 64-bit memory interfaces for LPDDR6 support. This could allow the Galaxy S27 series to use the newer memory standard instead of LPDDR5X, which Samsung has used in recent flagship smartphones.

The South Korean tech giant is reportedly producing the Exynos 2700 using its second-generation 2nm SF2P process. Like the Exynos 2600, the Exynos 2700 may use an external 5G modem, with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and NFC handled by separate components.

Samsung is expected to introduce the Exynos 2700 with the Galaxy S27 series in early 2027. Current reports indicate that the Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ could use the processor, although Samsung has not confirmed which models will get the chip.