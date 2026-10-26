Redmi K100 is scheduled to be launched in China on Tuesday, which is only a day away. Leading up to its unveiling, the Xiaomi sub-brand has teased various details about the upcoming Redmi K100 series, which will join the Redmi K100 Pro and Redmi K100 Pro Max. However, the exact chipset powering the handset remains under wraps. Now, the purported Redmi K100 has been spotted on a benchmarking platform, revealing that it will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 series chipset. The listing also reveals details regarding its performance, OS, and RAM. It is currently available for pre-order via the company's online store.

Redmi K100 Specifications, Features (Expected)

An unspecified Xiaomi smartphone has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number M786BC. In a post on X, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claims that the model belongs to the upcoming Redmi K100. The handset is listed with Qualcomm's octa-core SM8750 chipset, which is said to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

It features six efficiency cores clocked at 3.53GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 4.32GHz. Further, the Redmi K100 is listed with 14.76GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 16GB of RAM. The handset also appears to ship with Android 17, with Xiaomi's latest HyperOS 4 on top, and an Adreno 830 GPU. It managed to score 2.705 and 9,885 points on Geekbench's single-core and multi-core performance tests.

However, the Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to confirm these details. Recently, the company announced that the Redmi K100 is now available for pre-order in China via the Xiaomi online store. The phone was earlier teased to launch in the Fluorescent Green (translated from Chinese) colour option. Now, the company has confirmed that it will also be available in the “Snow Rock White” shade, too.

We already know that the Redmi K100 will be launched in China on October 27 at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). The smartphone will be equipped with a flat 6.83-inch display, offering up to a 165Hz refresh rate. The Redmi K100 is also claimed to support native 165 fps gaming on more than 40 games. It will also carry a dual rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel shooter.

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