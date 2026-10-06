Samsung Galaxy S27, S27+, S27 Pro Tipped to Get Exynos 2700 in Some Markets

Samsung is reportedly preparing to expand the use of its in-house Exynos chipsets across the upcoming Galaxy S27 series. The company has now started mass production of the Exynos 2700, which is expected to power multiple models in the next-generation flagship range. The South Korean tech giant could rely more heavily on its own processors for the Galaxy S27 lineup, while the company is also considering whether the Exynos 2700 is suitable for its top-end Ultra model.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Series May Get Exynos 2700 in Europe, South Korea

The Samsung Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, and Galaxy S27 Pro are expected to get Samsung's chipset in South Korea and Europe, according to The Elec. Qualcomm processors are reportedly planned for these models in the US and China.

The report says Samsung has increased Exynos 2700 production by more than 10 percent from the Exynos 2600. The additional output is reportedly related to the Galaxy S27 Pro, which is expected to be added to the lineup alongside the standard, Plus, and Ultra models. Samsung had been producing the chipset in smaller quantities before deciding how many units would be needed for the new phones.

Samsung has reportedly not yet decided whether the Galaxy S27 Ultra will use the Exynos 2700. The Galaxy S26 Ultra uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite 5th generation chipset. The report says the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme 6th generation is likely to be used in the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Notably, the Galaxy S22 Ultra was the last Ultra model to use an Exynos chipset, in 2022.

According to the report, Samsung's System LSI division wants to use the Exynos 2700, while the Mobile Experience division is weighing its performance, heat, cost and SF2P production capacity.

The report added that Samsung has started mass production of the Exynos 2700, with wafer processing, testing and packaging are expected to take around three to four months.

Exynos 2700 Performance, Manufacturing Details

The Exynos 2700 is being made using Samsung Foundry's SF2P second-generation 2nm process. Compared with the first-generation SF2 process, it is claimed to offer 12 percent higher performance, 25 percent lower power consumption and an 8 percent reduction in chip area.

Samsung's internal Geekbench 6 testing reportedly gave the Exynos 2700 a multi-core score about 9.5 percent higher than the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme 6th generation. The Qualcomm chipset reportedly scored 4,308 points in single-core and 12,856 points in multi-core testing, which puts the Exynos 2700's reported multi-core score above 14,000 points. Its single-core performance is reportedly lower than Qualcomm's chip.

The report also says the Exynos 2700 is being considered as a way for Samsung to reduce its reliance on Qualcomm and lower chipset costs.