Exynos 2700 Leak Suggests Samsung is Planning a Big Performance Upgrade

Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ were launched in India and other global markets in February. Both smartphones were unveiled with the tech giant's flagship Exynos 2600 chipset. Months before the handsets launched, the South Korean smartphone maker introduced the SoC, which is claimed to be the world's first mobile platform built on a 2nm process. Recently, a Samsung System LSI Business executive confirmed to a publication that the development of the Exynos 2700 chipset has begun. Now, new details about the unreleased Exynos chipset have surfaced online, suggesting that the company is targeting a significantly higher peak clock speed than the predecessor.

Samsung Exynos 2700 Performance Upgrade (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Schrödinger (@phonefuturist) claims that the Samsung System LSI Business, the South Korean tech conglomerate's chipmaking arm, is targeting a peak clock speed of up to 4.2GHz for the prime core of the Exynos 2700 mobile platform. However, the leaker says that the results would likely depend on Samsung Foundry's SF2P manufacturing process yield, beyond 65 percent to 70 percent. It is worth noting that the company has yet to announce these details. Hence, one must read it with a pinch of salt.

However, the 4.2GHz clock speed is significantly higher than what was previously reported. The Samsung Exynos 2700 chipset was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number S5E9975. The SoC was listed with a 10-core architecture, featuring one Cluster 1 core clocked at 2.30GHz, four Cluster 2 cores clocked at 2.40GHz, one Cluster 3 core clocked at 2.78GHz, and four Cluster 4 cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.88GHz.

Recently, a report highlighted that Samsung's President of System LSI Business, Park Yong-In, has confirmed that the tech giant has started developing its next-generation mobile chipset, namely Exynos 2700. According to the report, the Samsung executive revealed this during an internal company briefing. The development of the Exynos 2700 chipset is reportedly “proceeding without setbacks”. The company is aiming to equip “top-tier” smartphones with the Exynos 2700 SoC.

For reference, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S27 series is expected to launch with the Exynos 2700 chipset. It is expected to be coupled with an Xclipse 970 GPU. It might feature 12GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy S27 lineup is expected to ship with the latest Android 17 update. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming months.