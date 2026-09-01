Samsung could extend Scam Detection beyond its latest flagship phones, with software code pointing to support for several Galaxy S25 models and foldables, as well as the upcoming Galaxy S27 range. The findings also hint at Samsung's processor plans for its next flagship generation, with references to both Exynos and Qualcomm hardware. Neither development has been confirmed by Samsung, and the presence of the relevant code does not guarantee that the feature will reach every device listed.

Samsung Could Expand Scam Detection to Galaxy S27 and Older Foldables

Android Authority found the references while analysing One UI 9 Beta 7 for the Galaxy S26. The code lists model numbers associated with the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Edge and Galaxy S25 Ultra, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z TriFold.

Four additional model numbers in the Scam Detection code are believed to correspond to the Galaxy S27 as SM-S952, Galaxy S27 Plus as SM-S956, Galaxy S27 Pro as SM-S957 and Galaxy S27 Ultra as SM-S958. The findings suggest that the feature could also reach Samsung's upcoming flagship lineup, although the code does not confirm a final rollout.

Scam Detection debuted with the Pixel 9 series as a Pixel-exclusive feature before expanding to Samsung's Galaxy S26 series. Samsung's newer Galaxy Z 8 foldables also support it through the Samsung Phone app, while the feature has reportedly been spotted in development for Vivo devices.

The latest findings do not indicate when Samsung could bring Scam Detection to the additional Galaxy phones. The Galaxy S25 series and listed foldables are still awaiting their One UI 9 beta rollout, while the Galaxy S27 series is not expected to launch for several months.

The same One UI 9 beta build also references s5e9975, which is expected to be Samsung's Exynos 2700, alongside a Qualcomm chipset model in the code. The findings suggest Samsung could continue using Exynos and Qualcomm chipsets across its 2027 flagship lineup, but the specific models and regional availability are not clear yet.

Recent CAD renders suggest the standard Galaxy S27 could retain a design similar to the Galaxy S26, with a pill-shaped rear camera module and triple-camera setup. The phone is also expected to have a flat display and could arrive in a lavender colourway.

Readers should note that the Scam Detection references come from development code, so its rollout is not confirmed. APK teardowns sometimes reveal planned features that may not reach users.