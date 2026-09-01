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  • Samsung Galaxy S27 Series May Get Scam Detection Alongside Galaxy S25 Series, and Older Flagships

Samsung Galaxy S27 Series May Get Scam Detection Alongside Galaxy S25 Series, and Older Flagships

Scam Detection debuted with the Pixel 9 series as a Pixel-exclusive feature before expanding to Samsung's Galaxy S26 series.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 September 2026 15:54 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Series May Get Scam Detection Alongside Galaxy S25 Series, and Older Flagships

One UI 9 beta code reveals several supported model numbers

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Highlights
  • The Galaxy S27 could use Samsung's Exynos 2700 chipset
  • Qualcomm hardware is also mentioned in the software code
  • The reported Scam Detection rollout remains unconfirmed
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Samsung could extend Scam Detection beyond its latest flagship phones, with software code pointing to support for several Galaxy S25 models and foldables, as well as the upcoming Galaxy S27 range. The findings also hint at Samsung's processor plans for its next flagship generation, with references to both Exynos and Qualcomm hardware. Neither development has been confirmed by Samsung, and the presence of the relevant code does not guarantee that the feature will reach every device listed.

Samsung Could Expand Scam Detection to Galaxy S27 and Older Foldables

Android Authority found the references while analysing One UI 9 Beta 7 for the Galaxy S26. The code lists model numbers associated with the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Edge and Galaxy S25 Ultra, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z TriFold.

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Four additional model numbers in the Scam Detection code are believed to correspond to the Galaxy S27 as SM-S952, Galaxy S27 Plus as SM-S956, Galaxy S27 Pro as SM-S957 and Galaxy S27 Ultra as SM-S958. The findings suggest that the feature could also reach Samsung's upcoming flagship lineup, although the code does not confirm a final rollout.

Scam Detection debuted with the Pixel 9 series as a Pixel-exclusive feature before expanding to Samsung's Galaxy S26 series. Samsung's newer Galaxy Z 8 foldables also support it through the Samsung Phone app, while the feature has reportedly been spotted in development for Vivo devices.

The latest findings do not indicate when Samsung could bring Scam Detection to the additional Galaxy phones. The Galaxy S25 series and listed foldables are still awaiting their One UI 9 beta rollout, while the Galaxy S27 series is not expected to launch for several months.

The same One UI 9 beta build also references s5e9975, which is expected to be Samsung's Exynos 2700, alongside a Qualcomm chipset model in the code. The findings suggest Samsung could continue using Exynos and Qualcomm chipsets across its 2027 flagship lineup, but the specific models and regional availability are not clear yet.

Recent CAD renders suggest the standard Galaxy S27 could retain a design similar to the Galaxy S26, with a pill-shaped rear camera module and triple-camera setup. The phone is also expected to have a flat display and could arrive in a lavender colourway.

Readers should note that the Scam Detection references come from development code, so its rollout is not confirmed. APK teardowns sometimes reveal planned features that may not reach users.

Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined, well-built design
  • Compact and great for one-handed use
  • Fast performance with the new 2nm chipset
  • Clean One UI experience, long software support
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over previous generations
  • Same camera hardware reused again
  • Low PWM dimming and still an 8-bit screen
  • Price hike makes value harder to justify
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build and aesthetics
  • Excellent performance
  • Fantastic cameras
  • One UI 7 and extended software support
  • Powerful speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive (base price)
  • Not a huge upgrade over S24+
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light IP68-rated design
  • Smooth software experience loaded with AI
  • Impressive primary camera
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Bad
  • Lacks a dedicated telephoto camera
  • Average ultrawide camera performance
  • Gets too hot when using the camera
  • Throttles quickly under load
  • Battery life only lasts a day
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and sleek IP48-rated design
  • One UI 8 brings plenty of handy AI features
  • Vibrant displays with thin borders
  • Battery lasts a day of heavy use
  • Bad
  • Hinge is a bit too stiff or rigid
  • Cover display experience underwhelming
  • Gets very hot when using the camera
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 4.10-inch
Cover Resolution 948x1048 pixels
Processor 3.3 MHz deca-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 10.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 5,600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2,160x1,584 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S27

upcoming
Samsung Galaxy S27

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2700
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 17
Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro

upcoming
Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2700
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 17
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra

upcoming
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5700mAh
OS Android 17
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Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 series, Galaxy S27 Ultra, Galaxy S27 Pro, Galaxy S27 Plus, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z TriFold, Scam Detection, One UI 9, Exynos 2700, Qualcomm
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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