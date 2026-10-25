Smartphone prices are surging in India and global markets. Now, finding a device that checks all the right boxes within a price limit is more challenging. Buyers with a budget of up to Rs. 80,000 have several options to explore in the premium smartphone segment from brands such as Samsung, Realme, Vivo, Motorola, and Oppo. They have gaming-oriented features, premium camera systems, high refresh rate displays, and long-lasting batteries.

Our latest pick of the best handsets in the range of Rs. 80,000 includes the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Realme GT 8 Pro, Vivo V80 5G, Motorola Signature, and Oppo Reno 16. Most of them feature AMOLED displays with high refresh rates. A few of them have telephoto cameras, large batteries, and wireless charging.

Oppo Reno 16 5G

The Oppo Reno 16 5G is a versatile choice under Rs. 80,000. It has a triple rear camera unit featuring a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with an 80mm equivalent focal length. It also has a 50-megapixel selfie camera. It features a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Reno 16 runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The smartphone is available with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It features a 6,700mAh battery and supports 80W wired fast charging. It also carries IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Oppo Reno 16 5G Key Specifications

Display: 6.32-inch AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 50-megapixel telephoto + 50-megapixel ultra-wide

Front Camera: 50-megapixel

Battery: 6,700mAh, 80W wired charging

Oppo Reno 16 5G Price in India

The Oppo Reno 16 5G is priced at Rs. 66,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs. 72,999.

Realme GT 8 Pro

The Realme GT 8 Pro is designed for users who prioritise gaming. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and is available with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The handset features a 6.79-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. You will find a 7,000mAh battery in this model. It supports 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

For optics, the Realme GT 8 Pro has a Ricoh GR-branded triple rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 32-megapixel front camera.

Realme GT 8 Pro Key Specifications

Display: 6.79-inch QHD+ AMOLED, 144Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB RAM, 512GB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 50-megapixel ultra-wide + 200-megapixel telephoto

Battery, Charging: 7,000mAh, 120W wired, 50W wireless

Realme GT 8 Pro Price in India

The Realme GT 8 Pro costs Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. You can buy the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model for Rs. 78,999. It is available in Diary White and Urban Blue shades.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is another solid option in the Rs. 80,000 price range. It has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset. It carries 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and runs Android 17-based One UI 9.

The Galaxy S26 FE features a triple rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS support. The camera unit also includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It also has a 12-megapixel front camera. The phone carries a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired charging support and 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz

Processor: Samsung Exynos 2500

RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM, 256GB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 12-megapixel ultra-wide + 8-megapixel telephoto

Battery, Charging: 4,900mAh, 45W wired, 15W wireless

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE was launched at Rs. 79,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.

Vivo V80 5G

The Vivo V80 is another great option for a shopper with a budget of Rs. 80,000. It has a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. It was launched with Android 17-based OriginOS 7. It flaunts a triple rear camera system co-developed with Zeiss, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS. The camera unit houses a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

A 50-megapixel front camera handles selfies and video calls. The Vivo V80 sports a 7,200mAh battery and supports 90W fast charging. It also has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Vivo V80 Key Specifications

Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED, 144Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM, up to 512GB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 50-megapixel telephoto + 8-megapixel ultra-wide

Front Camera: 50-megapixel

Battery, Charging: 7,200mAh, 90W wired

Vivo V80 Price in India

The Vivo V80 starts at Rs. 62,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB and 8GB RAM + 512GB storage models are priced at Rs. 69,999 and Rs. 79,999, respectively.

Motorola Signature

The Motorola Signature is the last and most affordable model in our list. It features a 6.8-inch 1.5K LTPO Extreme AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz and peak brightness of up to 6,200 nits. The smartphone runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It carries up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

For photography, the Motorola Signature features a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 828 primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It has a 50-megapixel front camera. It has a 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 90W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and reverse charging. This model has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Motorola Signature Key Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED, 165Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB RAM, 1TB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 50-megapixel ultra-wide + 50-megapixel periscope telephoto

Front Camera: 50-megapixel

Battery, Charging: 5,200mAh, 90W wired, 50W wireless

Motorola Signature Price in India

The Motorola Signature arrived in India with a price tag of Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs Rs. 64,999, while the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant is priced at Rs. 69,999.

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