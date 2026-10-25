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Best Smartphones Under Rs. 80,000 in India: Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Reno 16, More

Realme GT 8 Pro offers a 200-megapixel telephoto camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 October 2026 12:00 IST
Best Smartphones Under Rs. 80,000 in India: Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Reno 16, More

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display

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Highlights
  • The sub-Rs. 80,000 smartphone segment offers options for gaming
  • Realme GT 8 Pro features a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset
  • Motorola Signature features a triple rear camera setup
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Smartphone prices are surging in India and global markets. Now, finding a device that checks all the right boxes within a price limit is more challenging. Buyers with a budget of up to Rs. 80,000 have several options to explore in the premium smartphone segment from brands such as Samsung, Realme, Vivo, Motorola, and Oppo. They have gaming-oriented features, premium camera systems, high refresh rate displays, and long-lasting batteries. 

Our latest pick of the best handsets in the range of Rs. 80,000 includes the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Realme GT 8 Pro, Vivo V80 5G, Motorola Signature, and Oppo Reno 16. Most of them feature AMOLED displays with high refresh rates. A few of them have telephoto cameras, large batteries, and wireless charging. 

Oppo Reno 16 5G

The Oppo Reno 16 5G is a versatile choice under Rs. 80,000. It has a triple rear camera unit featuring a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel  telephoto camera with an 80mm equivalent focal length. It also has a 50-megapixel selfie camera. It features a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

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The Reno 16 runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The smartphone is available with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It features a 6,700mAh battery and supports 80W wired fast charging. It also carries IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Oppo Reno 16 5G Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.32-inch AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 50-megapixel telephoto + 50-megapixel ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 50-megapixel
  • Battery: 6,700mAh, 80W wired charging 

Oppo Reno 16 5G Price in India

The Oppo Reno 16 5G is priced at Rs. 66,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs. 72,999. 

Realme GT 8 Pro

The Realme GT 8 Pro is designed for users who prioritise gaming. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and is available with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The handset features a 6.79-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. You will find a 7,000mAh battery in this model. It supports 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. 

For optics, the Realme GT 8 Pro has a Ricoh GR-branded triple rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 32-megapixel front camera.

Realme GT 8 Pro Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.79-inch QHD+ AMOLED, 144Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB RAM, 512GB storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 50-megapixel ultra-wide + 200-megapixel telephoto
  • Battery, Charging: 7,000mAh, 120W wired, 50W wireless

Realme GT 8 Pro Price in India

The Realme GT 8 Pro costs Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. You can buy the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model for Rs. 78,999. It is available in Diary White and Urban Blue shades. 

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is another solid option in the Rs. 80,000 price range. It has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset. It carries 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and runs Android 17-based One UI 9.

samsung galaxy s26 fe review large 5

The Galaxy S26 FE features a triple rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS support. The camera unit also includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It also has a 12-megapixel front camera. The phone carries a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired charging support and 15W wireless charging. 

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
  • Processor: Samsung Exynos 2500
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 12-megapixel ultra-wide + 8-megapixel telephoto
  • Battery, Charging: 4,900mAh, 45W wired, 15W wireless

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE was launched at Rs. 79,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.

Vivo V80 5G

The Vivo V80 is another great option for a shopper with a budget of Rs. 80,000. It has a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. It was launched with Android 17-based OriginOS 7. It flaunts a triple rear camera system co-developed with Zeiss, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS. The camera unit houses a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

A 50-megapixel front camera handles selfies and video calls. The Vivo V80 sports a 7,200mAh battery and supports 90W fast charging. It also has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Vivo V80 Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED, 144Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM, up to 512GB storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 50-megapixel telephoto + 8-megapixel ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 50-megapixel
  • Battery, Charging: 7,200mAh, 90W wired

Vivo V80 Price in India

The Vivo V80 starts at Rs. 62,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB and 8GB RAM + 512GB  storage models are priced at Rs. 69,999 and Rs. 79,999, respectively.

Motorola Signature

The Motorola Signature is the last and most affordable model in our list. It features a 6.8-inch 1.5K LTPO Extreme AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz and peak brightness of up to 6,200 nits. The smartphone runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It carries up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

motorola signature gadgets 360 1

For photography, the Motorola Signature features a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 828 primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It has a 50-megapixel front camera. It has a 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 90W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and reverse charging. This model has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Motorola Signature Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED, 165Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB RAM, 1TB storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 50-megapixel ultra-wide + 50-megapixel periscope telephoto
  • Front Camera: 50-megapixel
  • Battery, Charging: 5,200mAh, 90W wired, 50W wireless

Motorola Signature Price in India

The Motorola Signature arrived in India with a price tag of Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs Rs. 64,999, while the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant is priced at Rs. 69,999. 

FAQs

Which phone in this list offers the bigger battery?

The Vivo V80 has a 7,200mAh battery, while the Realme GT 8 Pro has a 7,000mAh battery. Both are worth considering for users who prioritise battery capacity.

Which is the best gaming phone under Rs. 80,000?

The Realme GT 8 Pro is the best option for gaming, with its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and 144Hz AMOLED display.

Which chipset powers the Oppo Reno 16?

The Oppo Reno 16 runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

OPPO Reno 16

OPPO Reno 16

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.32-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6,700mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful chipset
  • Flagship-like premium design
  • Great build quality
  • Smooth software experience
  • Good camera performance
  • Bad
  • Significantly more expensive than its predecessor
  • Same hardware as the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, except for the chipset
  • Does not feel like an upgrade over previous generations
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 FE review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 17
Vivo V80

Vivo V80

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7200mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1260x2750 pixels
Realme GT 8 Pro

Realme GT 8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium, IP69-rated design
  • Interchangeable camera deco
  • Good for gaming
  • 144Hz high-refresh rate display
  • Capable 200MP telephoto camera
  • Excellent battery life with fast charging
  • Smooth and lag-free UI
  • Ricoh mode is fun
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications from system apps
  • Noisy low-light video
  • Average low-light ultrawide performance
Read detailed Realme GT 8 Pro review
Display 6.79-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1,440x3,136 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Motorola Signature, Vivo V80, Realme GT 8 Pro, Oppo Reno 16
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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