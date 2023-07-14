Technology News

EU Law to Bring Back User Replaceable Batteries on Smartphones by 2027: All Details

The regulation of the European Parliament and the Council is applicable to all batteries including all waste portable, EV, and industrial batteries.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 July 2023 11:57 IST
EU Law to Bring Back User Replaceable Batteries on Smartphones by 2027: All Details

Photo Credit: Samsung

EU's new regulations are anticipated to affect companies including Apple, Samsung and Google

Highlights
  • Manufacturers have time until 2027 to incorporate this regulation
  • New EU rules require manufacturers pack replaceable batteries in phones
  • The new regulations are an attempt to cut down on environmental waste

Smartphones with user replaceable batteries could make a comeback. The European Union is all set to enact a new law that will require smartphones to have easier battery repairs. The new law mandates OEMs to design portable batteries for smartphones in the EU. Once the Council and Parliament sign off on the new law, it will go into effect in early 2027. Besides offering easily replaceable batteries, the latest regulations approved by the European Council stipulate that all rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles and mobile devices like smartphones, tablets, and others sold within the EU region will need to include details about their carbon footprint, label, and a battery passport.

The European Union (EU) Council this week approved new regulations requiring smartphone manufacturers to design their devices to allow users to easily replace the batteries on their phones. The latest set of regulations addresses the environmental impact of batteries at every stage of their life cycle. Once the European Council and Parliament sign the regulation into law, it will mandate smartphone manufacturers to equip phones with replaceable batteries in the EU by 2027 (via Android Authority). However, the EU could delay the rule if manufacturers demand more time to comply with the new rule to switch to portable batteries.

The regulation of the European Parliament and the Council is applicable to all batteries including all waste portable batteries, electric vehicle batteries, industrial batteries, starting, lightning and ignition (SLI) batteries (used mostly for vehicles and machinery) and batteries for light means of transport (example: electric bikes, e-mopeds, e-scooters).

As per the rules, all batteries should have mandatory information on the carbon footprint of batteries, labels, an electronic “battery passport” and a QR code. The labelling requirements will apply by 2026 and the QR code by 2027.

The new rules also cover the design, production, and waste management of all rechargeable batteries sold within the EU and aim to make them safe, sustainable and competitive. It sets targets for producers to collect waste portable batteries. The collection target for portable batteries is set at 63 percent by the end of 2027 and 73 percent by end of 2030. For batteries from “light means of transport” such as electric scooters, the target is 51 percent by 2028 and 61 percent by 2031. Similarly, the regulation has set a target for lithium recovery from waste batteries of 50 percent by the end of 2027 and 80 percent by the end of 2031.

Last month, EU Parliament approved the revision of the previous regulations for batteries and waste batteries with a majority of 587 votes to nine.

The new regulations are anticipated to affect companies including Apple, Samsung and Google which market battery-powered products within the EU. Most offerings by the major smartphone makers have non-removable batteries now. However, the iPhone maker along with other manufacturers is expected to resist the implementation of new regulations.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: European Union, Apple, Samsung, Google, Replaceable batteries
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
France Has Agreed to Use UPI for Payments in Rupees, Says PM Modi
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Live Updates: Best Early Deals, Freebies, Offers Revealed So Far

Related Stories

EU Law to Bring Back User Replaceable Batteries on Smartphones by 2027: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-3 Launch Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISRO's Mission
  2. Amazon Prime Day: Here Are the Best Early Deals Before the Sale Begins
  3. Live: Best Amazon Prime Day Early Deals of 2023
  4. Realme C53 With 108-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Infinix Hints at Plan to Copy the Nothing Phone 2, Carl Pei Reacts
  6. Vivo V29 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With 12GB RAM, Android 13
  7. How to Get a Prime Subscription Ahead of the Amazon Prime Day Sale
  8. This Apple Watch Ultra Clone from Boult Is Priced Under Rs. 2,000
  9. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications
  10. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Price Leaked; Here's How Much They Might Cost
#Latest Stories
  1. Music NFT Startup ‘Sound’ Bags $20 Million in Funding, Snoop Dogg and a16z Pour Millions
  2. Google Play Games for PC Beta Launches in India, Brings Select Android Games to Windows PCs
  3. Netflix Series 'Kaala Paani' Announced, Starring Ashutosh Gowariker, Mona Singh
  4. EU Law to Bring Back User Replaceable Batteries on Smartphones by 2027: All Details
  5. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Collect Profits After Days of Laying Low, Most Altcoins Follow Suit
  6. The Trial, Foundation Season 2, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Now Available to Stream: Where to Watch, Details
  7. Nothing Phone 2 Design May Soon Be Cloned by Infinix for Upcoming Gaming Phone, Carl Pei Reacts
  8. Ripple Labs Wins SEC Case Over Sale of XRP Token on Public Exchanges
  9. France Has Agreed to Use UPI for Payments in Rupees, Says PM Modi
  10. Twitter Announces Plan to Share Advertising Revenue With Verified Content Creators
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.