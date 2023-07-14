HP 14s laptop (Rs. 54,999) HP 14s thin and light laptop is down to Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 71,641) as a part of early deals ahead of Prime Day 2023 sale in India. The laptop comes with a 14-inch display running at full-HD resolution, and is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It includes a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box. Buy now: Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 71,641)
2023-07-14T13:52:10+0530
How to prepare for Prime Day 2023 sale, and how to find the best deals We've prepared a simple guide to help you prepare for Amazon's biggest shopping event for Prime members. If you're looking to buy anything at a great price during the upcoming Prime Day 2023 sale event, make sure you check this out.
2023-07-14T13:24:02+0530
LG SPK8-S 2.0 channel sound bar Looking for a soundbar under Rs. 10,000? Amazon Prime Day 2023 Early Deals sale includes a discount on the LG SPK8-S 2.0 channel soundbar. At Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990), the soundbar offers a surround sound experience using a wireless rear speaker kit. These speakers can also be mounted on a wall. Buy now: Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990)
2023-07-14T12:59:45+0530
Try Audible for three months for free! In case you're looking to get into audio books, you should try Amazon's Audible service. For starters, the online retail giant is offering a free three-month trial period in case you haven't signed up earlier. Audible includes a large selection of audio books. Sign up here
2023-07-14T12:11:39+0530
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (Rs. 1,799) If you're looking for an affordable way to turn your old TV into a smart one, the Fire TV Stick Lite can easily do the job under Rs. 2,000. Amazon is selling it for Rs. 1,799 during Prime Day 2023 Early Deals sale period. You also get the all-new Alexa Voice remote (lite) with this. Buy now: Rs. 1,799 (MRP Rs. 3,999)
2023-07-14T11:58:07+0530
Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones The popular Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are down to Rs. 18,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990) on Amazon during Prime Day 2023 as early deals. Amazon is also offering a flat discount of Rs. 2,000 on all brand cards, bringing down the effective price to Rs. 16,990. If you're looking for a great pair of wireless headphones with ANC around this price point, you can't go wrong with this one (our review). Buy now: Rs. 18,990 (MRP RS. 29,990)
2023-07-14T11:48:04+0530
The Best Prime Day 2023 Early Deals so far Prime Day 2023 begins in India on July 15, but you don't have to wait to grab some of the upcoming deals. Prime members can now access a bunch of early deals, and we've handpicked some of them for you. Stay tuned to this page as we'll keep sharing more as we scan through hundreds of these Prime Day 2023 deals to bring you the best ones out there. Best Prime Day 2023 Early Deals
2023-07-14T11:28:21+0530
First things first - Sign up for Amazon Prime membership Amazon's Prime Day 2023 sale is a two-day sale event for Prime members. Make sure you sign up for the subscription ahead of the sale to grab these offers. You can sign up for a free trial if you haven't used the service earlier, or you can check with your mobile or broadband service provider if it has included in your tariff plan. You can sign up with monthly or annual plans. How to sign up for Amazon Prime membership in India
Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale will go live in India at midnight tonight. The two-day Prime-exclusive sale promises hundreds of great deals on top smartphones, laptops, TVs, Amazon devices, and other electronics. We're bringing you live updates as Amazon continues to offer early access to deals, teasers, and more. We're also bringing you handpicked Prime Day 2023 Early Deals that have gone live ahead of the big sale event. Please note that you must be a Prime member to access these deals and prices are subject to change.
Stay tuned to our live coverage of Amazon's Prime Day 2023 sale event in India. We'll be bringing you handpicked deals on top smartphones, laptops, Amazon devices, speakers, TVs, and a lot more. Make sure you're following us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram so you don't miss any of these deals!
Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he is not shopping online. He has written about deals and e-commerce in India for many years, as well as covering social media and breaking technology news.
More