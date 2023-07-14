Technology News

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Live Updates: Best Early Deals, Freebies, Offers Revealed So Far

Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale begins at 12am on July 15.

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 14 July 2023 11:33 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Live Updates: Best Early Deals, Freebies, Offers Revealed So Far

HP 14s laptop (Rs. 54,999) HP 14s thin and light laptop is down to Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 71,641) as a part of early deals ahead of Prime Day 2023 sale in India. The laptop comes with a 14-inch display running at full-HD resolution, and is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It includes a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box.  Buy now: Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 71,641)

2023-07-14T13:52:10+0530

How to prepare for Prime Day 2023 sale, and how to find the best deals We've prepared a simple guide to help you prepare for Amazon's biggest shopping event for Prime members. If you're looking to buy anything at a great price during the upcoming Prime Day 2023 sale event, make sure you check this out. 

2023-07-14T13:24:02+0530

LG SPK8-S 2.0 channel sound bar  Looking for a soundbar under Rs. 10,000? Amazon Prime Day 2023 Early Deals sale includes a discount on the LG SPK8-S 2.0 channel soundbar. At Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990), the soundbar offers a surround sound experience using a wireless rear speaker kit. These speakers can also be mounted on a wall.  Buy now: Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

2023-07-14T12:59:45+0530

Try Audible for three months for free! In case you're looking to get into audio books, you should try Amazon's Audible service. For starters, the online retail giant is offering a free three-month trial period in case you haven't signed up earlier. Audible includes a large selection of audio books.  Sign up here

2023-07-14T12:11:39+0530

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (Rs. 1,799) If you're looking for an affordable way to turn your old TV into a smart one, the Fire TV Stick Lite can easily do the job under Rs. 2,000. Amazon is selling it for Rs. 1,799 during Prime Day 2023 Early Deals sale period. You also get the all-new Alexa Voice remote (lite) with this.  Buy now: Rs. 1,799 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

2023-07-14T11:58:07+0530

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones The popular Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are down to Rs. 18,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990) on Amazon during Prime Day 2023 as early deals. Amazon is also offering a flat discount of Rs. 2,000 on all brand cards, bringing down the effective price to Rs. 16,990. If you're looking for a great pair of wireless headphones with ANC around this price point, you can't go wrong with this one (our review).  Buy now: Rs. 18,990 (MRP RS. 29,990)

2023-07-14T11:48:04+0530

The Best Prime Day 2023 Early Deals so far Prime Day 2023 begins in India on July 15, but you don't have to wait to grab some of the upcoming deals. Prime members can now access a bunch of early deals, and we've handpicked some of them for you. Stay tuned to this page as we'll keep sharing more as we scan through hundreds of these Prime Day 2023 deals to bring you the best ones out there.  Best Prime Day 2023 Early Deals

2023-07-14T11:28:21+0530

First things first - Sign up for Amazon Prime membership Amazon's Prime Day 2023 sale is a two-day sale event for Prime members. Make sure you sign up for the subscription ahead of the sale to grab these offers. You can sign up for a free trial if you haven't used the service earlier, or you can check with your mobile or broadband service provider if it has included in your tariff plan. You can sign up with monthly or annual plans. How to sign up for Amazon Prime membership in India

2023-07-14T11:25:57+0530

Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale will go live in India at midnight tonight. The two-day Prime-exclusive sale promises hundreds of great deals on top smartphones, laptops, TVs, Amazon devices, and other electronics. We're bringing you live updates as Amazon continues to offer early access to deals, teasers, and more. We're also bringing you handpicked Prime Day 2023 Early Deals that have gone live ahead of the big sale event. Please note that you must be a Prime member to access these deals and prices are subject to change. 

Stay tuned to our live coverage of Amazon's Prime Day 2023 sale event in India. We'll be bringing you handpicked deals on top smartphones, laptops, Amazon devices, speakers, TVs, and a lot more. Make sure you're following us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram so you don't miss any of these deals! 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Prime Day 2023, Amazon Prime Day, prime day sale, Prime Day India
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he is not shopping online. He has written about deals and e-commerce in India for many years, as well as covering social media and breaking technology news. More
EU Law to Bring Back User Replaceable Batteries on Smartphones by 2027: All Details
Ripple Labs Wins SEC Case Over Sale of XRP Token on Public Exchanges

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Live Updates: Best Early Deals, Freebies, Offers Revealed So Far
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-3 Launch Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISRO's Mission
  2. Amazon Prime Day: Here Are the Best Early Deals Before the Sale Begins
  3. Live: Best Amazon Prime Day Early Deals of 2023
  4. Realme C53 With 108-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Infinix Hints at Plan to Copy the Nothing Phone 2, Carl Pei Reacts
  6. Vivo V29 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With 12GB RAM, Android 13
  7. How to Get a Prime Subscription Ahead of the Amazon Prime Day Sale
  8. This Apple Watch Ultra Clone from Boult Is Priced Under Rs. 2,000
  9. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications
  10. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Price Leaked; Here's How Much They Might Cost
#Latest Stories
  1. Music NFT Startup ‘Sound’ Bags $20 Million in Funding, Snoop Dogg and a16z Pour Millions
  2. Google Play Games for PC Beta Launches in India, Brings Select Android Games to Windows PCs
  3. Netflix Series 'Kaala Paani' Announced, Starring Ashutosh Gowariker, Mona Singh
  4. EU Law to Bring Back User Replaceable Batteries on Smartphones by 2027: All Details
  5. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Collect Profits After Days of Laying Low, Most Altcoins Follow Suit
  6. The Trial, Foundation Season 2, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Now Available to Stream: Where to Watch, Details
  7. Nothing Phone 2 Design May Soon Be Cloned by Infinix for Upcoming Gaming Phone, Carl Pei Reacts
  8. Ripple Labs Wins SEC Case Over Sale of XRP Token on Public Exchanges
  9. France Has Agreed to Use UPI for Payments in Rupees, Says PM Modi
  10. Twitter Announces Plan to Share Advertising Revenue With Verified Content Creators
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.