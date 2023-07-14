Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale will go live in India at midnight tonight. The two-day Prime-exclusive sale promises hundreds of great deals on top smartphones, laptops, TVs, Amazon devices, and other electronics. We're bringing you live updates as Amazon continues to offer early access to deals, teasers, and more. We're also bringing you handpicked Prime Day 2023 Early Deals that have gone live ahead of the big sale event. Please note that you must be a Prime member to access these deals and prices are subject to change.

Stay tuned to our live coverage of Amazon's Prime Day 2023 sale event in India. We'll be bringing you handpicked deals on top smartphones, laptops, Amazon devices, speakers, TVs, and a lot more. Make sure you're following us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram so you don't miss any of these deals!

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.