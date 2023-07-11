Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil a foldable MacBook in about two to three years. The displays for the upcoming laptop could be sourced from the display divisions of Samsung and LG. A report claims a vague timeline for the launch and sale of Apple's first foldable laptop in 2026. Companies including Asus and Lenovo are currently offering laptops with foldable displays. Meanwhile, Apple is expected to launch its foldable smartphone around 2025. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also said to be in talks to release a foldable iPad next year widening the company's product portfolio.

As per a report by BusinessKorea, Apple could launch a foldable laptop as soon as 2026. The report, citing industry sources, claims that Apple is in talks with suppliers like Samsung and LG to unveil new foldable MacBook models. The first MacBook model with a foldable display could be unveiled in 2025 and could go on sale later in 2026.

Apple's entry into the foldable display laptop market is expected to revive the sluggish display industry. As per the report, Korean companies are coordinating development and manufacturing plans for foldable OLED panels for laptops in line with the opening of the foldable panel market for IT devices. Samsung Display has reportedly announced a significant investment of KRW 4.1 trillion (roughly Rs. 25,539 crore) in the production of 8.6-generation OLED display panels from 2025 and 2026. LG Display, on the other hand, is reportedly investing in the production of mid-size OLED displays, including those intended for tablets and PCs.

Asus and Lenovo are currently leading the market for laptops with foldable screens. However, Apple is yet to reveal plans to unveil a foldable MacBook. Therefore, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Apple is also expected to introduce a foldable smartphone around 2025. In March this year, the company filed a patent for a new technology that would protect iPhone and iPad models with flexible screens from getting damaged even when dropped from a height. With this latest technology, devices would be able to detect while they're falling and immediately fold up on the way to the ground to reduce damage.

