Google Pixel 8 Could Cost More Than Pixel 7; Price, Key Specifications Leak Again

Google Pixel 7 was launched in India in October last year with a price tag of Rs. 59,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 July 2023 15:17 IST
Google Pixel 8 Could Cost More Than Pixel 7; Price, Key Specifications Leak Again

Google Pixel 7 series is powered by a Tensor G2 SoC

  • Pixel 8 is said to carry a 4,485mAh battery
  • It could include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for authentication
  • Google Pixel 7 series made its debut in October last year

Google Pixel 8 series is said to go official in October this year. We're still a few months away from the expected launch of the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, but they have been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. Most recently, the price and specifications of the vanilla Pixel 8 have been leaked online. Google is expected to introduce the next generation Tensor G3 SoC with Pixel 8. It could pack an OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The Pixel 8 is tipped to come with a 4,485mAh battery with 24W wired charging support.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has tweeted the pricing and key specifications of the Google Pixel 8. As per the leak, the handset will be launched in early October and would be priced between $649 and $699 (roughly between Rs. 53,600 and Rs. 57,700). This would be a notable price hike over its predecessor Pixel 7. The latter debuted in October last year with a price tag of $599 (roughly Rs. 49,400). In India, Pixel 7's price starts at Rs. 59,999.

The Pixel 8 is tipped to run on Android 14 and feature a 6.17-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a Tensor G3 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The Tensor G3 SoC would come as an upgrade to Tensor G2 SoC that powers Pixel 7 series and the new Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold. It is said to come in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

For optics, the Pixel 8 is expected to carry a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor with OIS and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. For selfies, there could be an 11-megapixel front camera as well.

The Pixel 8 is said to carry a 4,485mAh battery with 24W wired charging and 12W wireless charging support. Further, it could include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Google Pixel 7 series made its debut in October last year, alongside the Pixel Watch at the ‘Made By Google event. Google is expected to announce the arrival of the next-generation Pixel series smartphones soon. Till then these details should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro, Google Pixel 8 Price, Google Pixel 8 Specifications, Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro, Google
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Sony WF-C700N TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Multipoint Support Launched in India
Crypto Scammers Are Migrating From Twitter to Threads, Community Members Sound Alerts

Google Pixel 8 Could Cost More Than Pixel 7; Price, Key Specifications Leak Again
