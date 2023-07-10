Google Pixel 8 series is said to go official in October this year. We're still a few months away from the expected launch of the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, but they have been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. Most recently, the price and specifications of the vanilla Pixel 8 have been leaked online. Google is expected to introduce the next generation Tensor G3 SoC with Pixel 8. It could pack an OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The Pixel 8 is tipped to come with a 4,485mAh battery with 24W wired charging support.
Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has tweeted the pricing and key specifications of the Google Pixel 8. As per the leak, the handset will be launched in early October and would be priced between $649 and $699 (roughly between Rs. 53,600 and Rs. 57,700). This would be a notable price hike over its predecessor Pixel 7. The latter debuted in October last year with a price tag of $599 (roughly Rs. 49,400). In India, Pixel 7's price starts at Rs. 59,999.
The Pixel 8 is tipped to run on Android 14 and feature a 6.17-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a Tensor G3 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The Tensor G3 SoC would come as an upgrade to Tensor G2 SoC that powers Pixel 7 series and the new Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold. It is said to come in 128GB and 256GB storage options.
For optics, the Pixel 8 is expected to carry a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor with OIS and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. For selfies, there could be an 11-megapixel front camera as well.
The Pixel 8 is said to carry a 4,485mAh battery with 24W wired charging and 12W wireless charging support. Further, it could include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for authentication.
The Google Pixel 7 series made its debut in October last year, alongside the Pixel Watch at the ‘Made By Google event. Google is expected to announce the arrival of the next-generation Pixel series smartphones soon. Till then these details should be considered with a pinch of salt.
