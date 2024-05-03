Vivo Y38 5G has been listed online in Taiwan. It was listed on the company's website, but Vivo did not publicly announce the launch. The smartphone is seen with a large circular camera module at the back housing two sensors and an LED flash unit. The module is placed in the top left corner of the rear panel. It appears to have a display with slim bezels, a relatively thicker chin, and a centred hole-punch slot to hold the front camera sensor.

The Vivo Y38 5G is listed in two colour options - Dark Green Black and Ocean Blue (translated from Chinese) and in a sole 8GB + 256GB configuration. The price of the handset has not yet been revealed.

Vivo Y38 5G specifications, features

As per the listing, the Vivo Y38 5G sports a 6.68-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 264ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS2.2 onboard storage. It supports storage expansion up to 1TB via microSD card. The handset ships with Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14.

For optics, the Vivo Y38 5G gets a dual rear camera system with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor alongside an LED flash unit. The front camera is listed to pack an 8-megapixel sensor.

Vivo Y38 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. The dual SIM-supported phone has a dedicated microSD card slot. It supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, OTG, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone also carries an IP64 rating.

The Dark Green Black option of the Vivo Y38 5G measures 165.70 x 76.00 x 7.99mm in size, while the Ocean Blue version measures 8.09mm in thickness. All variants of the model weigh 199g.

