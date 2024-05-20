Technology News
Poco Pad is tipped to be a rebranded Redmi Pad Pro.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 May 2024 17:07 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Pad Pro is offered in blue, grey, and green colours

Highlights
  • Poco Pad is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC
  • The tablet is expected to carry a 10,000mAh battery
  • The Poco Pad may get 8-mgepaixel front and back cameras
Poco Pad will launch globally, later this week. The company has announced the launch date of the tablet and teased the design in a promotional poster. While further details about the upcoming tablet are not known, recent leaks suggest that the Poco Pad could be a rebranded Redmi Pad Pro. The Redmi tablet was introduced in China in April this year. Both Poco and Redmi tablets are expected to offer similar specifications.

In a post on X, Poco Global confirmed that the Poco Pad will launch globally on May 23 alongside the the Poco F6 series. The post comes with a promotional image that teases the upcoming tablet as the "large display entertainment king." The flat display of the tablet is the only thing visible in the teaser. 

The Poco Pad is tipped to launch as a rebranded version of the Redmi Pad Pro, which comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, a 12.1-inch 2.5K resolution LCD screen, and a 10,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging. 

Similar to the Redmi tablet, the Poco Pad is expected to feature an 8-megapixel main camera at the back, as well as an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens in the front. It may ship with Android 14-based HyperOS. The Redmi Pad Pro has four stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and it also supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C connectivity.

Offered in Dark Grey, Shallow Blue Bay, and Smoke Green (translated from Chinese) colours, the Redmi Pad Pro starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,300) in China for the 6GB + 128GB option. The 8GB + 128GB and the 8GB + 256GB variants are priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,400) and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,700), respectively. Poco has not yet teased the price of the Poco Pad tablet.

Valve's Next Game Is a 6v6 Hero Shooter Called Deadlock, Leaks Suggest
Android 15 Will Reportedly Improve the Standby Battery Life of Devices by Up to 3 Hours

