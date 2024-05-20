Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in July 2023. Recent reports have suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldables as well as the much-awaited Galaxy Ring may launch at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event rumoured to happen on July 10. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to come with significant upgrades over the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Now, the current clamshell foldable has been spotted online with a huge discount that reduces the effective price.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in India (revised, with Amazon offers)

The 8GB + 512GB option of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is listed on Amazon at Rs. 1,09,999. On top of the discounted price, Amazon is extending a flat Rs. 20,000 instant discount coupon. Once applied, the effective price of the phone comes down to Rs. 89,999. Over this, HDFC Bank credit and debit card holders can avail of an additional Rs. 14,000 discount, lowering the effective price down to Rs. 75,999.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also available in an 8GB + 256GB variant. The phone is offered in four colour options - Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and Mint.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex primary display and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED folder-shaped cover screen. The phone is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1.

For optics, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is equipped with dual 12-megapixel rear camera sensors alongside an LED flash unit and a 10-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset is backed by a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging as well as Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare. It carries an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

