Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price Discounted on Amazon: Here's How Much You Can Get It For

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 May 2024 19:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price Discounted on Amazon: Here's How Much You Can Get It For

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes in Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and Mint colours

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has an IPX8 rating
  • The clamshell foldable carries a 10-megapixel selfie camera
  • The Galaxy Z Flip 5 supports 25W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in July 2023. Recent reports have suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldables as well as the much-awaited Galaxy Ring may launch at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event rumoured to happen on July 10. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to come with significant upgrades over the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Now, the current clamshell foldable has been spotted online with a huge discount that reduces the effective price.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in India (revised, with Amazon offers)

The 8GB + 512GB option of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is listed on Amazon at Rs. 1,09,999. On top of the discounted price, Amazon is extending a flat Rs. 20,000 instant discount coupon. Once applied, the effective price of the phone comes down to Rs. 89,999. Over this, HDFC Bank credit and debit card holders can avail of an additional Rs. 14,000 discount, lowering the effective price down to Rs. 75,999.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also available in an 8GB + 256GB variant. The phone is offered in four colour options - Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and Mint.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex primary display and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED folder-shaped cover screen. The phone is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1.

For optics, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is equipped with dual 12-megapixel rear camera sensors alongside an LED flash unit and a 10-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset is backed by a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging as well as Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare. It carries an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant displays, folding display is durable
  • Compact design when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Fast wireless charging for a foldable
  • Water-resistant design
  • Good quality primary camera
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is limited
  • Battery barely lasts a day
  • Relatively slow wired charging
  • No macro camera
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 , price in India, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
What Is the India Blockchain Alliance? What Does it Do?
CMF by Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Be a Rebranded Nothing Phone 2a With a Different Design

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price Discounted on Amazon: Here's How Much You Can Get It For
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. [Exclusive] Xiaomi Set to Launch New Phone; Eyes Tapping Rs. 50K Segment
  2. Amazfit Bip 5 Unity With 1.91-Inch Display Launched in India: See Price
  3. Infinix GT 20 Pro Roundup: Everything You Need to Know
  4. HMD Tomcat With Nokia Lumia-Like Design Said to Launch in July
  5. Poco Pad to Launch Globally Alongside Poco F6 Series; Big Display Teased
  6. Vivo Y200 Series With 6,000mAh Battery, Up to 80W Fast Charging Launched
  7. Poco F6 Pro Key Features Confirmed; Unboxing Video Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. iPhone 16 Series Rumored to Come in These Two New Colours
  9. Vivo Set to Release Its First Foldable Smartphone in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price Discounted on Amazon: Here's How Much You Can Get It For
  2. CMF by Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Be a Rebranded Nothing Phone 2a With a Different Design
  3. Vivo Y200 GT, Vivo Y200, Vivo Y200t With 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. US FDA Clears Neuralink's Brain Chip Implant in Second Patient: Report
  5. Poco Pad to Launch Globally Alongside Poco F6 Series on May 23; Teased to Feature Large Display
  6. [Exclusive] Xiaomi Set to Launch New Smartphone; Eyes Tapping Rs. 50,000 Segment
  7. Android 15 Will Reportedly Improve the Standby Battery Life of Devices by Up to 3 Hours
  8. Crypto Mining Banned in Venezuela, Thousands of Machines Seized
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Shows Sign of Price Recovery, Altcoins Show Mixed Movement
  10. Valve's Next Game Is a 6v6 Hero Shooter Called Deadlock, Leaks Suggest
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »