Google shared more details on Android 15 during its I/O 2024 developer-focused sessions, as per a report. One such detail was about the company's efforts to improve the battery life of the devices — particularly the standby battery life. The tech giant reportedly revealed that it has reworked the Doze mode in the Android system to ensure background apps did not keep running when the device was not being used. This tweak is said to increase the standby battery life by up to three hours for Android devices.

Writing for Android Authority, Mishaal Rahman mentioned in a report that he asked Dave Burke, the Vice President of Engineering for the Android Platform, and the President of the Android Ecosystem Sameet Samat, about the efforts being taken to improve battery life with Android 15. The duo explained that one important way this was being done was through the Doze mode.

For the unversed, the Doze mode was first introduced with Android 6.0 Marshmallow as a way to manage background processes in a device when it was left idle. It manages which apps will have access to run in the background and the duration for which it can run. The Android platform intelligently optimises idle time to allow multiple background tasks to run together in a small maintenance window. This ensures that different apps are not running at different times, keeping the device awake for far longer than necessary.

As per the report, Burke highlighted that with Android 15, Doze mode has been sped up by 50 percent. This means the device will enter this mode 50 percent faster. By increasing the duration of the idle state, Android will be able to govern background processes more optimally. This tweak is said to make a difference of up to three hours of extra standby battery life for devices.

Apart from battery life optimisation, Android 15 is also bringing multiple new features for users. With the Android 15 Beta 2 release, users saw a new Private Space that acts as a hiding space for certain sensitive apps. These apps will not show up on the Home Screen or the app drawer. Further, this space is also reported to be accessed from a separate Google account and will come with password and PIN protection.