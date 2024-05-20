CMF By Nothing Phone 1 is believed to hit shelves soon as the first phone from the Carl Pei-led Nothing's sub-brand CMF. The brand is yet to confirm this moniker, but ahead of it, a tipster has leaked the alleged specifications and pricing of the handset, suggesting that it would be a rebranded Nothing Phone 2a. The CMF By Nothing Phone 1 is said to feature a 6.67-inch OLED screen and a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset.

Tipster @realMlgmXyysd has suggested the price and specifications of CMF by Nothing Phone 1 on X. The tipster claims that it will be released in July in the price bracket of $249 and $279 (between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 23,000). It is said to get a replaceable plastic back cover and could lack the LED light Glyph interface. The hardware details of the handset indicate that it could be a rebranded version of the Nothing Phone 2a with a different design.

CMF by Nothing Phone 1 is tipped to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC alongside 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, the same chipset found on the Nothing Phone 2a. It is said to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Phone 2a has a slightly large 6.7-inch AMOLED screen. It could ship with Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.6.

The company is said to unveil the CMF by Nothing Phone 1 in 128GB and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage options with support for microSD card. It could feature a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary camera. It is said to sport a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Like the Phone 2a, the CMF by Nothing Phone 1 is tipped to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It could offer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity options.

The CMF by Nothing Phone 1 is said to carry the model number A015. As per the leak, it will come in black, blue, green, and orange shades. The orange colourway is said to be exclusive to the Indian market.

