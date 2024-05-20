Technology News

CMF by Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Be a Rebranded Nothing Phone 2a With a Different Design

CMF by Nothing Phone 1 is said to come in black, blue, green, and orange shades.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 May 2024
Photo Credit: Nothing

CMF By Nothing Phone 1 might lack the Glyph interface

  • Nothing's sub-brand CMF is reportedly preparing to launch its first smart
  • It could feature a dual rear camera setup
  • CMF by Nothing Phone 1 is tipped to house a 5,000mAh battery
CMF By Nothing Phone 1 is believed to hit shelves soon as the first phone from the Carl Pei-led Nothing's sub-brand CMF. The brand is yet to confirm this moniker, but ahead of it, a tipster has leaked the alleged specifications and pricing of the handset, suggesting that it would be a rebranded Nothing Phone 2a. The CMF By Nothing Phone 1 is said to feature a 6.67-inch OLED screen and a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset.

Tipster @realMlgmXyysd has suggested the price and specifications of CMF by Nothing Phone 1 on X. The tipster claims that it will be released in July in the price bracket of $249 and $279 (between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 23,000). It is said to get a replaceable plastic back cover and could lack the LED light Glyph interface. The hardware details of the handset indicate that it could be a rebranded version of the Nothing Phone 2a with a different design.

CMF by Nothing Phone 1 is tipped to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC alongside 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, the same chipset found on the Nothing Phone 2a. It is said to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Phone 2a has a slightly large 6.7-inch AMOLED screen. It could ship with Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.6.

The company is said to unveil the CMF by Nothing Phone 1 in 128GB and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage options with support for microSD card. It could feature a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary camera. It is said to sport a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Like the Phone 2a, the CMF by Nothing Phone 1 is tipped to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It could offer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity options.

The CMF by Nothing Phone 1 is said to carry the model number A015. As per the leak, it will come in black, blue, green, and orange shades. The orange colourway is said to be exclusive to the Indian market.

Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design stands out
  • Bright and vivid display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • No Bloatware, no Ads
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Plastic build
  • Slow storage
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2a review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
What Is the India Blockchain Alliance? What Does it Do?

