Infinix is all set to launch a new smartphone in its popular gaming-centric GT series. The brand has officially confirmed the Infinix GT 20 Pro smartphone launch in India on May 21, 2024. The latest smartphone from Infinix will bring a new gaming-centric experience to the customers with a range of interesting features. To start with, you will get a gaming-inspired design, MediaTek chipset, dedicated gaming chip, up to 12GB of RAM, and more. So, if you want to know everything about the latest Infinix GT 20 Pro, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will discuss all the important details revolving around this device, including its launch date, expected price in India, features and specifications. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Infinix GT 20 Pro India Launch Details

Infinix has confirmed that it will introduce the GT 20 Pro smartphone in India on May 21, 2024. The launch event will start at 12:00 PM IST, and you can watch the live stream on the company's official YouTube channel and website. Moreover, you can also get real-time updates from the brand's social media handles.

Infinix GT 20 Pro Expected Price in India and Sale Date

The company has revealed the Infinix GT 20 Pro price range in India. According to the brand, the latest smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 25,000. This makes it compete against the likes of the OnePlus Nord CE 4, iQoo Z9x, Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, and more. Moreover, it will be available for purchase from Flipkart.

Infinix GT 20 Pro Expected Features and Specifications

The smartphone has already been launched for the global market, which makes it easier to know its features and specifications. Here's everything you need to know:

Design

The latest Infinix GT 20 Pro will feature a new Cyber Mecha design with an RGB light on the rear panel. The Mecha loop lighting will offer eight colour combinations and four lighting effects. The brand has confirmed that the smartphone will be available in three colour options: Mecha Orange, Mecha Silver, and Mecha Blue.

Display

On the display front, the Infinix GT 20 Pro will pack a 6.78-inch LTPS AMOLED Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2436 x 1080 pixels. The handset offers a screen refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. It also features 1,300nits of peak brightness and a 94.3 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Moreover, you get a dedicated Pixelworks X5 Turbo Gaming Display chipset, which the company claims provides an up to 90fps gaming experience and 37 percent lower power consumption.

Performance and OS

In terms of performance, the Infinix GT 20 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate processor along with a Mali-G610 MC6 GPU. The phone packs up to 12GB of DDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset will come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone also comes with an X-Boost mode that enhances the device's gaming performance. Moreover, the company claims that the GT 20 Pro got 950K+ scores on AnTuTu.

For software, the smartphone runs on XOS 14, which is based on the Android 14 operating system. Infinix claims that the handset will offer a clean and pure OS experience. Moreover, the brand will offer two years of major Android updates and 36 months of security patches with the new device.

Cameras

The Infinix GT 20 Pro will be equipped with triple rear cameras. The phone will pack a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, the handset equips a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The device also features 4K recording at 60fps, dual video mode, quad-LED flash, and Super Night mode.

Battery and Other Details

The Infinix GT 20 Pro is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, an IR blaster, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, and a USB Type-C port. The handset measures 164.26 x 75.43 x 8.15 mm and weighs 194 grams.